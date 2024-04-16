Miami Premiere of LAUGHS IN SPANISH Comes to GableStage Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GableStage Theatre Company has announced the Florida premiere of Laughs in Spanish, a new comedy by “Miami born and made” Alexis Scheer. This stylish, vibrant, and playful exploration of identity, family, and Art Basel premieres at GableStage’s historic Biltmore Hotel home from May 17 to June 23, 2024.

Art Basel is about to begin and Mariana, director of a swanky modern gallery, has a big problem on her hands. Her showroom is an active crime scene. When Mariana’s movie star mother tries to save the show, everything gets hilariously complicado. Performed in English con un poquito de español, this fast-paced, cafecito-infused comedy about art and success—and mothers and daughters—is a joyous snapshot of Cuban and Colombian-American culture set in the heart of Miami’s Wynwood Arts District.

Laughs in Spanish had its world premiere in 2022 at the Denver Center, just as Scheer, a New World School of the Arts grad, scored the ultimate gig: writing additional book material for the Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bad Cinderella. The writing sample that helped get her that coveted job? Laughs in Spanish.

“Alexis personally reached out to me at GableStage,” producing artistic director Bari Newport says. “She was unequivocal in her desire for this downright hilarious, quintessential Miami story to be brought to life by GableStage, a theatre company she frequented and admired as a young theatre artist. Several other Miami theatre companies were vying for rights to produce the Miami premiere, and we are honored that Alexis chose us.”

Award-winning Victoria Collado (Native Gardens) directs this zippy, comedic showdown between a mother and daughter, featuring a cast of new and familiar faces. Beloved South Florida actor/singer/comedian Gaby Tortoledo brings over-the-top drama as the movie-star mother. “She came in wearing this incredible Kris Jenner-esque wig,” Newport says. “And we knew she was Estella.”

Making their GableStage debuts are Colombian-born Mariana Mondragón, actress/singer and social media maven Marcela Paguaga, actor/playwright and FIU alum William Guevara, and Argentine-American actress/dancer Magali Trench.

The GableStage production will also feature the artwork of prolific Miami-based visual artist Diana “Didi” Contreras, considered one of the world’s most influential urban artists. Her distinct style has led to partnerships with Converse, Apple, and Warner Brothers, and her paintings and murals have been commissioned by the likes of Shakira.

Director Collado cleverly infuses live DJs into the mix, sure to bring audiences to their feet. Special DJ guests include the one and only Ruben Rabasa, Cuba-bred (or bread?) entrepreneur Martha of Miami, and Miami media personality Lucy Lopez among others.

Laughs in Spanish is made possible through the generous support of Kaufman Rossin, Sanguich de Miami, Evensky & Katz / Foldes Wealth Management, Diana “Didi” Contreras, the State of Florida and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners.

Laughs in Spanish plays from May 18 to June 23, with a preview on May 17. Performances are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm with 2pm matinees on Wednesdays and select Saturdays.

Special Friday morning student matinees for Miami-Dade High Schools are offered on May 24 and May 31. They are made possible through the leading support of Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation, Peacock Foundation, Kirk Foundation, Publix Charities, Annette Urso Rickel Foundation, Joseph H. & Florence A. Roblee Foundation, and Coral Gables Community Foundation.

Streaming of Laughs in Spanish will be available at regular performance times from May 24 to July 23 and is made possible through the Knight Foundation.

Tickets begin at $35, with special rates for artists, military personnel, and groups of 8+. Students and Teachers may attend any performance free of charge and fill any empty seat by arriving 45 minutes before showtime. Student/Teacher ID is required.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.GableStage.org or call (305) 445-1119.