Miami City Ballet Announces 21/22 Season, Sunshine In Motion

Miami City Ballet welcomes back audiences with a spirited return to all three of its home theaters (Miami's Adrienne Arsht Center, Fort Lauderdale's Broward Center, and West Palm Beach's Kravis Center). Entering her 10th season, Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez has curated a season filled with blockbuster ballets, performed to live orchestra. The anticipated return to the stage is marked by what will be one of the most talked-about productions of the entire season - the North American premiere of Alexei Ratmansky's spellbinding Swan Lake. Subscriptions to the 2021/22 season start at $84 and go on sale July 14, 2021.

On October 14, 2021, MCB will open its 36th season of dance with the online premiere of its underwater jewel, A Midsummer Night's Dream by George Balanchine. Then, live performance returns in December with George Balanchine's The Nutcracker and continues with three invigorating ballets: Ratmansky's Swan Lake, the Balanchine masterpiece Jewels, and a mixed-rep bill headlined by the return of Balanchine's Prodigal Son, which also features two company premieres: William Forsythe's delectably fun Herman Schmerman Pas de Deux and Christopher Wheeldon's intimate After the Rain Pas de Deux. Completing the season is an innovative ballet-meets-technology world premiere by rising choreographic star Claudia Schreier and pioneering filmmaker Adam Barish. This marks MCB's second commission for Schreier after 2020s critically acclaimed Places.

"We cannot wait to greet our audiences with a warm, sunshine-filled welcome back to our home theaters," says Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez. "It is so exciting to be back on stage, returning to the thrill of live, in-theater performances and to once again feel the joy of performing for all of you, our most cherished Miami City Ballet community. Over the past 15 months we've faced challenges, but as we embark on our 36th anniversary and I step into my 10th season, we celebrate you, our beloved community for helping us not just survive, but thrive. We are thrilled to present a season for you that is filled with stories - stories of childhood dreams and fantasy, of transcendent love, hope and courage, of distant places and times and of complete human forgiveness. Stories that speak to our most human selves, all to re-connect with you, the only way we know how, through dance. Performing is a shared experience that only exists in that unique moment in time, and we bring this season so you can revel in the joy of ballet and be transformed by it."

Executive Director Tania Castroverde Moskalenko reflects on the past season (MCB's 35th anniversary), "Our South Florida home gave MCB many opportunities to stay connected to our communities over the past year, and digital offerings opened new pathways for us to share our distinctive style with a wider audience. But nothing is akin to performing in our theaters. The support and generosity of our audiences, donors, and Board of Trustees, coupled with deepened partnerships with our local civic and business leaders gave us the power to continue and even broadened our ability to bring the transformative power of dance to our communities. Our appreciation and dedication to our audiences is abundant and our return to the stage will undoubtedly be an emotional and poignant one."

The health and safety of MCB's patrons is a top priority. Therefore, MCB has implemented a new "Flexibility Guarantee." Subscribers can exchange tickets free of cost, and rest assured that should there be a need to cancel a subscription during the season, MCB guarantees subscribers the ability to credit a purchase towards any future Miami City Ballet performance, donate tickets, or receive a refund for the balance of unused tickets.