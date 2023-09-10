Miami Carnival Set To Hold Annual Panorama Steelband Competition in October

The event will be held on Friday, October 6.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Comedian Dale Elliott to Perform at Coral Springs Center for the Arts in September Photo 1 Comedian Dale Elliott to Perform at Coral Springs Center for the Arts in September
The Delray Beach Playhouse's FOURTH ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS' PROJECT Set For October Photo 2 The Delray Beach Playhouse's FOURTH ANNUAL PLAYHOUSE PLAYWRIGHTS' PROJECT Set For October
Carbonell Awards Names New Coordinator & Adds Five New Judges For 2023-24 Season Photo 3 Carbonell Awards Names New Coordinator & Adds Five New Judges For 2023-24 Season
Kick- Off Halloween Season With A Murderous Masquerade In Pompano Beach Photo 4 Kick- Off Halloween Season With A Murderous Masquerade In Pompano Beach

Miami Carnival Set To Hold Annual Panorama Steelband Competition in October

Miami Carnival will hold its annual Panorama Steelband competition presented by Carib Beer on Friday, October 6, at Central Broward Park(3700 NW 11th Pl, Lauderhill, FL 33311), from 4pm to 11pm Miami Carnival's Panorama. Tickets can be purchased at the link below.

This event is truly a staple event that has become a musical phenomenon that compliments the rich cultural diversity arts and culture landscape in South Florida. Produced by the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee (MBOHC), this annual quintessential Caribbean percussion music extravaganza in South Florida is both multicultural and international.

The event, powered by Utopia Carnival Cruise & Festival, lends an undeniable cultural authenticity to South Florida's Caribbean vibe. Steelbands in competition include Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, Sticks' n Tones Steel Orchestra, Metro Steel Orchestra, New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra, Melo Groove Steel Orchestra, and Junior St Thomas Steel Orchestra. The Antigua & Barbuda Ministry of Education, Sports, and The Creative Industries will sponsor a special performance by Hells Gate Steel Orchestra.

"We recognize the cultural significance and historical importance of Miami Carnival and are excited to come on board as a sponsor. Miami Carnival has been at the forefront of celebrating Caribbean history and cultural value through the pageantry of vibrant and colorful costumes, infectious music, and Caribbean pride. This event embodies the unity of the diverse cultures that represent our culture, and we are excited to be a part of this massive celebration." -Ernice Gilbert, President of Utopia Carnival Cruise & Festival.

Attendees will not only be in for an exciting music performance, but they'll also get to witness fierce competition. "At this year's event, we're going to have seven bands competing for the trophy," said Dexter Bleasdell, Panorama Manager for the Miami Carnival. "Aside from the competing local groups, we have bands from St. Thomas, New York City, and Trinidad and Tobago."

"Carib Brewery USA is thrilled to be part of the vibrant celebration at Miami Carnival, where Carib Beer is proudly recognized as the official beer of Miami Carnival. Our commitment to quality and culture aligns perfectly with this event, and we're excited to raise a toast to unity, diversity, and the spirit of Carnival in Miami. Join us from October 6 to 8 for an unforgettable weekend of fun and flavor as we make memories that will last a lifetime. Enjoy responsibly!" - Malissa Sylvester, CEO of Carib Brewery USA.

The steel drums originated in Trinidad and Tobago and hold special significance as the only new instrument invented in the 20th century. Trinidad's first Panorama event took place in 1963, and the event has been adopted in the Caribbean, the United States, and some European countries.

Miami Carnival's Panorama kicks off a weekend of activities for Miami Carnival that include J'ouvert on Saturday and Sunday's parade of bands and concert. In past years, the steelpan competition has attracted multigenerational audiences.

"At Panorama, people come out to celebrate the steel drum," Bleasdell says. "You have grandparents who love the instrument which debuted more or less around their time. The older generation is excited to see their kids and grandkids participate, so you could easily have three generations sitting in the stands."

The judges for the competition hail from South Florida, Trinidad and Tobago, and other Caribbean islands and are well-versed in the musical tradition, some having been in a steelpan band themselves. During the competition, bands are judged on arrangement, performance, tone, and rhythm, and this year, the reigning Panorama band winner, Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, is back to defend their title.

"This event is so special because of the number of pan players who come from all over the world," says Lauderhill Steel Ensemble frontline player, Jeremy Phillips. "The Miami Carnival always pays tribute to steelpan music, and this is an event I look forward to every year."

Preparation for the competition takes nearly a year, and the organizers of the Miami Carnival are committed to preserving the steel band tradition with the annual competition.

"One of the best parts of the Miami Carnival is the signature Panorama event,"Bleasdell said. "It's an event that everyone can enjoy, and Miami's Carnival attracts people who want to enjoy the rich Caribbean culture that they were either introduced to or born into."

 




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Photos: First Look at MNMs FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at The Kravis Center Photo
Photos: First Look at MNM's FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at The Kravis Center

Check out photos of MNM Theatre Company's latest production here!

2
Gay Mens Chorus of South Florida to Host THE CHIC & UNIQUE BALL in November Photo
Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida to Host THE CHIC & UNIQUE BALL in November

The stage is set for a night of ultra style and high glamour as the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida (GMCSF) presents its inaugural signature fundraiser, The Chic & Unique Ball, A Red Carpet Extravaganza.

3
Ike Rhein Releases RUSH Featuring Zoey Dollaz Photo
Ike Rhein Releases 'RUSH' Featuring Zoey Dollaz

Rising Pop star Ike Rhein makes his 2023 debut in a major way with his new single, 'RUSH,' which features Billboard-charting rapper Zoey Dollaz.

4
Kick- Off Halloween Season With A Murderous Masquerade In Pompano Beach Photo
Kick- Off Halloween Season With A Murderous Masquerade In Pompano Beach

You've been invited to a killer masquerade ball! Pompano Beach Arts will host Midnight at the Masquerade, an interactive mystery-lovers experience brought to life at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A TUNA Christmas
Titusville Playhouse (12/15-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Discovery Village (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Discovery Village (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fearless: The Harry T Moore Story
Titusville Playhouse (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HalloQween
Shuler Stage (9/22-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xanadu
Shuler Stage (5/17-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rosie Revere, Engineer & Friends
Miami Theater Center (4/20-4/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Cancellation of Lauren Fein
Palm Beach Dramaworks (2/02-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12 Angry Men
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (10/21-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pure Imagination - The Songs of Leslie Bricusse
Discovery Village (9/16-9/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You