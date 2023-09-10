Miami Carnival Set To Hold Annual Panorama Steelband Competition in October

Miami Carnival will hold its annual Panorama Steelband competition presented by Carib Beer on Friday, October 6, at Central Broward Park(3700 NW 11th Pl, Lauderhill, FL 33311), from 4pm to 11pm Miami Carnival's Panorama. Tickets can be purchased at the link below.

This event is truly a staple event that has become a musical phenomenon that compliments the rich cultural diversity arts and culture landscape in South Florida. Produced by the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee (MBOHC), this annual quintessential Caribbean percussion music extravaganza in South Florida is both multicultural and international.

The event, powered by Utopia Carnival Cruise & Festival, lends an undeniable cultural authenticity to South Florida's Caribbean vibe. Steelbands in competition include Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, Sticks' n Tones Steel Orchestra, Metro Steel Orchestra, New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra, Melo Groove Steel Orchestra, and Junior St Thomas Steel Orchestra. The Antigua & Barbuda Ministry of Education, Sports, and The Creative Industries will sponsor a special performance by Hells Gate Steel Orchestra.

"We recognize the cultural significance and historical importance of Miami Carnival and are excited to come on board as a sponsor. Miami Carnival has been at the forefront of celebrating Caribbean history and cultural value through the pageantry of vibrant and colorful costumes, infectious music, and Caribbean pride. This event embodies the unity of the diverse cultures that represent our culture, and we are excited to be a part of this massive celebration." -Ernice Gilbert, President of Utopia Carnival Cruise & Festival.

Attendees will not only be in for an exciting music performance, but they'll also get to witness fierce competition. "At this year's event, we're going to have seven bands competing for the trophy," said Dexter Bleasdell, Panorama Manager for the Miami Carnival. "Aside from the competing local groups, we have bands from St. Thomas, New York City, and Trinidad and Tobago."

"Carib Brewery USA is thrilled to be part of the vibrant celebration at Miami Carnival, where Carib Beer is proudly recognized as the official beer of Miami Carnival. Our commitment to quality and culture aligns perfectly with this event, and we're excited to raise a toast to unity, diversity, and the spirit of Carnival in Miami. Join us from October 6 to 8 for an unforgettable weekend of fun and flavor as we make memories that will last a lifetime. Enjoy responsibly!" - Malissa Sylvester, CEO of Carib Brewery USA.

The steel drums originated in Trinidad and Tobago and hold special significance as the only new instrument invented in the 20th century. Trinidad's first Panorama event took place in 1963, and the event has been adopted in the Caribbean, the United States, and some European countries.

Miami Carnival's Panorama kicks off a weekend of activities for Miami Carnival that include J'ouvert on Saturday and Sunday's parade of bands and concert. In past years, the steelpan competition has attracted multigenerational audiences.

"At Panorama, people come out to celebrate the steel drum," Bleasdell says. "You have grandparents who love the instrument which debuted more or less around their time. The older generation is excited to see their kids and grandkids participate, so you could easily have three generations sitting in the stands."

The judges for the competition hail from South Florida, Trinidad and Tobago, and other Caribbean islands and are well-versed in the musical tradition, some having been in a steelpan band themselves. During the competition, bands are judged on arrangement, performance, tone, and rhythm, and this year, the reigning Panorama band winner, Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, is back to defend their title.

"This event is so special because of the number of pan players who come from all over the world," says Lauderhill Steel Ensemble frontline player, Jeremy Phillips. "The Miami Carnival always pays tribute to steelpan music, and this is an event I look forward to every year."

Preparation for the competition takes nearly a year, and the organizers of the Miami Carnival are committed to preserving the steel band tradition with the annual competition.

"One of the best parts of the Miami Carnival is the signature Panorama event,"Bleasdell said. "It's an event that everyone can enjoy, and Miami's Carnival attracts people who want to enjoy the rich Caribbean culture that they were either introduced to or born into."