Miami Art Week Exhibition Explores Sounds Perceived And Not Perceived

Etra Fine Art's Miami Art Week exhibition "Beyond Sonorism" will be a multi-sensory experience that transcends traditional artistic boundaries. Visitors are invited to delve into the fascinating realm of sound and its profound impact on our perception of the world. The Opening Reception for "Beyond Sonorism" will take place on Sunday, December 3rd, from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Etra Fine Art, 6942 NE 4th. Ave. Miami, Fl 33138. RSVP via Click Here or email info@etrafineart.com.

Alicia Restrepo, owner of Etra Fine Art explains: "My basic idea is to open limits, to engage visitors in a sensory journey, where the visual and auditory elements harmonize, offering new perspectives and opening avenues for introspection and reflection upon the interconnectedness of different artistic mediums. The convergence of plastic art, paintings, sculptures, and sonic elements emphasize the significance of sound, as a fundamental element of our existence and as a catalyst for artistic expression."

While viewing the exhibition of paintings and sculptures, guests can contemplate musical compositions by avant-garde composer, William Basinski and minimalist composer and pianist, Philip Glass.

Participating artists are Jacopo Ceccarelli aka 2501 (Italy), Betsy Stewart (Washington D.C.), Claudia Hakim (Colombia); Claudia Quacinella (Colombia); Andrea Dasha Reich (New York); Hugo Zapata (Colombia); Juan Raul Hoyos (Colombia); Lina Sinisterra (Colombia); Roberto Milan (Italy); Ronny Vayda (Colombia); Titi Kerndt (Colombia); and Yigit Yazici (Turkey), among others.

Jacopo Ceccarelli aka 2501 (Milan)

Jacopo Ceccarelli aka 2501 began as a street artist at 14 years old working on the walls of his hometown. He first studied to be a film editor at the "Civica Scuola di Cinema" in Milan. He then attended a master's program in visual communication at New Bauhaus University in Weimar, Germany. At the age of 20, he moved to São Paulo where he joined a project in local favelas teaching children to paint. That experience totally changed his approach to painting. 2501 has participated in several solo shows and group exhibitions and his work has been published in many books about street art. | @never2501

Yigit Yazici (Turkey)

Yigit Yazici was born in Bursa, Turkey in 1969. He graduated from Mimar Sinan University - Department of Fine Arts in 1992. Since then, he has participated in numerous exhibitions and art fairs both in Turkey and abroad including Beirut, Thailand, Europe, and the U.S. His paintings are a part of both national and international collections. | @yigityazici

''In Yigit's paintings, one observes the deserted objects, as if abandoned to their fates, reflecting the actual movement in its potentiality, infinity in its finiteness and fullness in a void.'' ~ Türker Armaner (1968) a literary author and philosopher.

Lina Sinisterra (Colombia)

Lina Sinisterra graduated in Psychology with a postgraduate in Psychodrama and a master's degree in visual arts from the University of Chile. She works as a professor, a practice that she includes in her artistic career. Sinisterra is the director of visual arts of Velatropa, an art collective that brings together arts and theater. She has participated in numerous group and solo shows in Latin America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and has won several awards. | @linasinisterra.ar

"Every destiny is a model of concentric circles...Every journey you make is a journey from within and every destiny, at the end, is to arrive at yourself."

Betsy Stewart first studied modern dance at American University before choosing the path of painting. Using her knowledge as a combined art history/philosophy major, Stewart developed a philosophy about her artwork based on her life experiences such as hiking in the Amazon, kayaking in remote Adirondack lakes and ponds, and unearthing antiquities in Saudi Arabia.

"I create colorful paintings of microscopic and macroscopic nature hidden from the naked eye; the layered interconnectivity that could represent origins of life in a drop of water or systems in the vast cosmos."