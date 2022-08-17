Miami-Adult Summer Cabaret Workshop Presents SUMMER SONGS An Evening Of Cabaret At The Broward Center

The adult summer cabaret workshop students from the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts invite audiences "to come to the cabaret," as they present Summer Songs - An Evening of Cabaret in the Abdo New River Room at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Students will showcase new performing skills as they present songs from the earliest days of American musical theater to the current hits of Broadway. Led by Artist-in-Residence Tammy Holder and special guest vocal coach Adam Ross Glickman, this evening of song is the perfect night out to support and cheer on these cabaret performers.

The Broward Center offers a number of adult classes for various skill levels in acting, Broadway dance, musical theater, singing and improv. Fall classes begin in September and most continue for 10 weeks. All class fees include complimentary parking. More information and registration is available at https://www.browardcenter.org/classes/adults. The Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center has classes for all ages and will host a free open house on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 3p.m. during which guests can tour the education center facilities, observe or sample a class, grab the mic in Broadway Karaoke, meet the teaching artists, win prizes and register to win a free fall class.

Tickets for Summer Songs - An Evening of Cabaret go on sale August 11 and are $10. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Broward Center and Parker Playhouse. Buy tickets online at BrowardCenter.org, or Ticketmaster.com; by phone at 954.462.0222 or in person at the Broward Center's AutoNation Box Office.

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information visit BrowardCenter.org, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/BrowardCenter and Facebook.com/BrowardCenterEducation, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BrowardCenter, subscribe to our channel at Youtube.com/user/BrowardCenter and join the conversation with #BrowardCenter.

The Broward Center 2022/2023 season is supported by the Broward Performing Arts Foundation. AutoNation, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau, Spirit and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center are proud sponsors of the Broward Center. Programs are also sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the National Endowment of the Arts.

One of America's premier performing arts venues, the Broward Center for the Performing Arts presents more than 700 performances each year to more than 700,000 patrons, showcasing a wide range of exciting cultural programming and events. Guest experiences at the Broward Center include the all-inclusive Spirit Club Level, the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Intermezzo Lounge, special events in the Huizenga Pavilion, waterfront dining at Marti's New River Bistro and innovative classes and workshops for all ages at the Rose Miniaci Arts Education Center. With one of the largest arts-in-education programs in the United States, the Broward Center serves more than 130,000 students annually. The Broward Performing Arts Foundation, Inc. receives and maintains funds to sustain, develop and secure the future of the Broward Center. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts is located at 201 SW Fifth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit BrowardCenter.org.