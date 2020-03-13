Maltz Jupiter Theatre Postpones HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING

Due to the rising global coronavirus pandemic, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre will postpone its upcoming production of the musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying until later this fall.

Originally slated for March 17 - April 5, the musical will now be postponed to a new date range, the timeline of which is currently being developed. Details are being finalized and will be announced soon.

"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's patrons, employees, volunteers and visiting artists, and postponing our next production is the responsible action to take," said Andrew Kato, the Theatre's producing artistic director and chief executive. "While this is devastating to us to have to make changes, we understand the significance of acting swiftly to avoid the possible spread of COVID-19 and make sure our community remains safe."

While the threat of contracting the virus in Palm Beach County is currently believed to be low, state authorities are warning of the COVID-19 virus' potential and advising against large gatherings and events to avoid the virus' potentially rapid spread between people. The Theatre joins the ranks of other arts organizations across the region and country that are acting out of an abundance of caution to protect local citizens from any possible risk.

As a not-for-profit producing regional theatre, the Theatre must now work with its unions, tradespeople, staff, crew, musicians and artists to coordinate details for the production to be remounted in the fall - a task that is no easy feat. The Theatre's leaders are asking patrons for patience as they take the time to finalize the theatre's strategy for rescheduling these performances. Box office staff will be contacting ticketholders directly next week regarding options for their tickets for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. At this time, the Theatre is asking patrons to please hold off on contacting the box office directly, as they will not be able to provide any resolutions at this time.

Kato pointed out the vulnerability that not-for-profit arts organizations face when hit with a loss like this one; when a show is cancelled or postponed, the organization has already invested an enormous amount of time and money into the creation of the production that they will not be able to recoup.

"The best way for patrons to help organizations like the Maltz Jupiter Theatre is to consider donating their tickets back to the Theatre for a tax-deductible donation or making a new contribution," he said. "Think of it as an investment in our future; it is in critical times like these that we ask our supporters to stand by and believe in our work. Most nonprofits do not have the huge reserves to shoulder these catastrophic losses and we ask that the public be mindful of that as we journey through this difficult time. We will get through this together, and we'd like to thank our patrons in advance for their support."

Currently in the final stages of a rigorous three-week rehearsal process, the cast and creative team of How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying will now perform the show's dress rehearsal on the Theatre's stage on Sunday and prepare for a return in the fall.

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre administrative offices and box office will remain open. New and renewing subscribers can still drop their order forms off at the box office or put them in the mail.

The Theatre's Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts is currently closed March 13 - 19, following Palm Beach County School District guidelines; the situation will be reassessed at the end of next week.

The Theatre's one-night-only Keyboard Conversations concert by pianist Jeffrey Siegel on March 22 has also been postponed; leaders will announce a new date for ticketholders soon.

The Theatre is closely monitoring the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local and state public health authorities, to safeguard the health and well-being of its guests, students and staff. At this time, Conservatory productions scheduled for May, June and July are expected to proceed as planned. The Theatre has added additional steps in its daily sanitation process, including wiping down armrests, door handles, water fountains, faucets and other surfaces. Antibacterial sanitizer is available at each entrance into the Theatre.

The Theatre's staff would like to thank patrons for their understanding, patience and continued support. Box office staff are available to answer questions during regular business hours at (561) 575-2223 or www.jupitertheatre.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You