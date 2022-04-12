Maltz Jupiter Theatre Announces 2022/2023 Season

Broadway hits are back at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre this upcoming 2022/2023 season. With a brand new facility built to entertain and inspire, this new season of shows will be nothing short of phenomenal!

To welcome patrons back, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre has cultivated an exciting group of hit plays and musicals that have graced Broadway through the years. The season will open with Jersey Boys (October 25 - November 13), which takes theatergoers behind the music as Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons make it out of New Jersey and into the heights of stardom. This Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning Broadway sensation features hits like "Sherry," "My Eyes Adore You," and "Walk Like a Man." Next will be A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (November 29 - December 18), which tells the story of an ancient Roman slave named Pseudolus who wants his freedom, and his master that wants a girlfriend. The two combine forces and find themselves entangled in a classic vaudeville farce. Stephen Sondheim's comedic musical romp through ancient Rome offers "something for everyone, a comedy tonight!"

The season continues with Sweet Charity (January 10 - 29), where audiences can spend a little time with Charity Hope Valentine, a dance hall hostess in search of "the one" in this fabulous high-energy, dance-filled, comedic musical from creative genius Neil Simon. Featuring unforgettable classics like, "If My Friends Could See Me Now" and "Big Spender," this Tony Award®-nominated musical, captures all of the humor and heartbreak of life in the Big Apple. Taking place after that is Good People (February 12 - 26), the Tony Award®-nominated dramatic comedy that captures working class American struggles and hopes, with dynamic characters and the right balance of hard truths and charming wit. To close out the first full season in the new Theatre, patrons will enjoy Oliver! (March 14 - April 2), which follows Oliver, an orphan living in Victorian England who finds himself amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets. Based on the Charles Dickens classic novel, Lionel Bart's Oliver! is a Tony® and Olivier Award®-winning musical about one boy's search for the true love of a family.

"A portion of our Theatre renovation included expanding our stage to better serve pre-Broadway productions, so what better way to showcase what our new facilities are capable of than with a set of incredible Broadway hits?" said Andrew Kato, the Theatre's producing artistic director and chief executive. "We remain grateful to all of our donors, subscribers and patrons who stood by us over the past two years, and we are looking forward to a full season in this state-of-the-art production center, which will be a source of community pride in its physical beauty, but also in its ability to serve the entire community with world class entertainment."

In addition to its regular season productions, the Theatre will present an exciting lineup of limited engagement shows and benefit concerts, such as Odyssey Road: Tribute to Journey (November 16), Best of The Eagles Tribute (November 20), ABBAmania (December 31), Earth, Wind, and Fire Tribute Band (February 3), Portrait of a Queen: Aretha Franklin (February 5) and The Celtic Tenors (March 3), among others. Tickets for these one-day performances are currently available for purchase and will sell out quickly, so advanced purchase is recommended.

After scheduling setbacks during the 2021/2022 season, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre looks forward to welcoming its loyal subscribers back to a regularly scheduled season. With many of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's productions selling out well before they open, becoming a season subscriber is the ideal way to lock in the best seats at the best rate.

Current subscribers have until June 3 to renew their subscription but those that return their subscription forms by April 30th, will be entered into the VIP Sweepstakes for a chance to win reserved parking for one season, two drinks for each performance, access to the Imagine Room, two tickets to every limited engagement and two tickets to the 2023 gala for the winner and a guest.

New subscribers are welcomed to purchase at this time as well, with seating arrangements made in the order in which their purchases are received. Sending in a new subscriber form, which can be downloaded on the Theatre's website, as soon as possible offers the best seating options for those interested in seeing multiple shows.

Single play and musical tickets go on sale August 22 at 10 a.m.

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre remains open year-round with summer camps available at its Goldner Conservatory, including camps featuring Grease and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. More information can be found on the website.

Please see the Theatre's 2022/23 season performance details below:

Jersey Boys

The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

October 25 - November 13, 2022

Book by Marshall Brickman & Rick Elice

Music by Bob Gaudio

Lyrics by Bob Crewe

Follow the journey of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons as they work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Chronicling the struggles and triumphs of making it big, this much-anticipated musical features a touching story, emotional scenes, and a score spanning two decades of hits! This Broadway sensation is a treat for all ages to enjoy! Reminisce with songs like "Sherry," "My Eyes Adore You," and "Walk Like a Man" during a three-week run of this Tony® and Grammy Award®-winning musical.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

November 29 - December 18, 2022

Book by Burt Shevelove and Larry Gelbart

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Vaudeville meets ancient Rome in this fast-paced, witty, musical farce from the Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum tells the bawdy story of a slave named Pseudolus and his attempts to win his freedom by helping his young master woo the girl next door. This Tony Award®-winning musical provides non-stop laughs and unforgettable songs as the ensemble encounters desperate lovers, scheming neighbors, and secrets behind every toga.

Sweet Charity

January 10 - January 29, 2023

Book by Neil Simon

Music by Cy Coleman

Lyrics by Dorothy Fields

Dance hall hostess Charity Hope Valentine has had a rough time when it comes to finding "the one." In spite of one misfortune after another, Charity is optimistic and still believes in true love. She isn't ready to give up on her dreams of settling down with the right guy in this high-energy, dance-filled, comedic musical sensation. A Tony Award®-nominated musical, Sweet Charity captures all of the humor and heartbreak of life in the Big Apple.

Good People

February 12 - February 26, 2023

By David Lindsay-Abaire

Margie Walsh, a lifelong resident of Southside Boston, is out of a job with bills piling up. When his old high school flame, now a successful doctor, throws a party for his affluent friends, Margie decides to crash it, hoping to find work. What unfolds is a confrontation about choices and their consequences in this Tony Award®-nominated dramatic comedy about working class American struggles and hopes, with dynamic characters and the right balance of hard truths and charming wit.



Lionel Bart's OLIVER!

March 14 - April 2, 2023

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Lionel Bart

Oliver is a young orphan living in Victorian England. After escaping a workhouse and an abusive apprenticeship, he finds himself amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets, and so begins Oliver's whirlwind adventures and his search to find the true love of a family. Lionel Bart's Tony® and Olivier Award®-winning musical interpretation of Charles Dicken's classic novel has been regarded as a masterpiece among audiences for seven decades.

Here's a look at the Theatre's 2022/23 special productions and limited engagement shows:

Odyssey Road: Tribute to Journey

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Odyssey Road was formed with only one intention: to perform the greatest hit songs ever recorded by the legendary rock group Journey. This five-piece powerhouse vocal quintet perfectly captures the group's music and style and will have you singing along to popular favorites like "Wheel in the Sky," "Open Arms," "Faithfully," and many more. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

David Clark presents Live at the Garden: The Music of Billy Joel

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Join us for a night of wit and Billy Joel's greatest hits. David Clark presents Live at the Garden: The Music of Billy Joel is a musical tribute conceived and presented with stunning piano playing, amazing lead vocals, and an eerily similar stage look to the Piano Man himself. Don't miss unforgettable hits like "Uptown Girl," "We Didn't Start the Fire," and "New York State of Mind." Showtimes are at 5:00 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Top of the World: A Carpenters Tribute

Friday, November 18, 2022

Top of The World is the world's premiere tribute to the Carpenters! Fronted by singer Debbie Taylor, her Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing. You'll experience "Yesterday Once More" as Debbie and her band take you on a nostalgic journey through the Carpenters greatest hits while sharing some of the backstories behind the music. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Stephanie J. Block: Believe

Saturday, November 19, 2022

Stephanie J. Block has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre recently winning the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Actress in a Musical, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Musical portraying Star in The Cher Show. Join us at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre for an unforgettable concert by one of Broadway's greatest. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50.

Best of the Eagles

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Best of the Eagles is the top Eagles tribute band in America, performing their greatest hits from the 70's, 80's and beyond. Each member performs and sings the songs just like the original members providing the most authentic recreation next to seeing the Eagles live. Rock out to the classics including "Hotel California," "Take It Easy," and more! Showtimes are 5:00 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Destination Motown

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Destination Motown features The Sensational Soul Cruisers performing a tribute to Motown. The band features four lead choreographed vocalists who deliver the best of The Jackson Five, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye and so many other Motown greats. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

ABBAmania

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Abbamania, the only production to perform for the cast of Mamma Mia, is the world's number one tribute band celebrating the worldwide phenomenon, ABBA. Performing every song exactly as the original recordings, you'll ring in the new year singing and dancing to songs like "Waterloo," "Dancing Queen," and "Super Trouper." Showtimes are 5:00 and 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $65.

Yellow Brick Road

Monday, January 16, 2023

There is no other performer who looks and sounds so much like Elton John, nor any tribute act that provides the experience of being at an actual Elton John concert the way Yellow Brick Road does. You'll be clapping and singing along to favorites like "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," and "I'm Still Standing." Showtimes are 5:00 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Hotel California

Tuesday, January 31, 2023

The original Eagles tribute band, Hotel California will have you rocking out to all of the hits and believing that you are listening to the actual Eagles. Check them out and you may find that you'll never want to leave. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Sweet Baby James

Thursday, February 2, 2023

"You Can Close Your Eyes" and pretend you are listening to James Taylor himself with the Nashville-based Sweet Baby James. If "You've Got a Friend," bring them along to see "How Sweet It Is" to hear them recreate the spot-on vocals and authentic finger-picking style of one America's most influential singer-songwriters. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Earth, Wind, and Fire Tribute Band

Friday, February 3, 2023

This high energy, 13-piece band plays homage to one of the greatest bands of its era, bringing to life the magical R&B, funk, and jazz sounds that continue to inspire contemporary entertainers of today. Get ready to groove to the classics like "September" and "Boogie Wonderland" on this fun-filled evening. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Rumours

Saturday, February 4, 2023

Do you believe in the ways of magic? Rumours does! These accomplished musicians recreate the sensational voices and signature harmonies of Fleetwood Mac. Their expert instrumentation, stage moves, and wardrobe will transport fans back to the height of Fleetwood Mac's amazing success. Showtime is 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Portrait of a Queen: Aretha Franklin

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Join award-winning songstress Cece Teneal as she takes you down memory lane with stellar hits from Aretha Franklin's 50-year musical legacy like: "Chain of Fools," "Natural Woman," and "Bridge Over Troubled Water." Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Stayin' Alive

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Stayin' Alive is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees. "You Should Be Dancing" as this vocal trio faithfully captures the excitement of a Bee Gees concert, singing blockbusters such as "Night Fever," "How Deep Is Your Live," and "To Love Somebody." Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience

Wednesday, March 1, 2023

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience is a one-of-a-kind tribute to one of the most successful recording artists in history. Robert Neary and his band perform Neil Diamond's greatest hits and tell the stories behind them, an experience that any Neil Diamond fan won't want to miss! Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

What a Fool Believes

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Look no further than What A Fool Believes for a high-energy, high-level performance of Doobie Brothers hits, such as "Long Train Running" and "China Grove." Comprised of some of the best musicians and performers in the industry, What A Fool Believes delivers some of the most complex and challenging songs in the Doobie Brothers catalogue and will leave fans wanting more! Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

The Celtic Tenors

Friday, March 3, 2023

The Celtic Tenors are back at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, with a new show featuring some of Ireland's finest songs, such as "Isle of Innisfree" and "The Parting Glass." For one unforgettable night, Matthew Gilsenan, James Nelson, and Daryl Simpson will bring you along on a musical voyage filled with fun and laughter. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

Lucie Arnaz: "I Got the Job"

Saturday, March 4, 2023

With anecdotes and fond memories about her co-stars, directors, and musical collaborators, Lucie offers iconic songs and hidden treasures from some of Broadway's greatest shows and a look at the backstage magic it takes to create them. Join us for an evening of honoring our great American musical theatre that is not to be missed! Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $55.

For more information about current and upcoming shows at the Theatre, call (561) 575-2223 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org. For more information on bringing your group to the Theatre, contact group sales at (561) 972-6117.

About the Maltz Jupiter Theatre

The not-for-profit Maltz Jupiter Theatre has become one of Florida's preeminent professional theatres, committed to production and education through its collaborations with local and national artists. Currently the state's largest award-winning regional theatre, the Theatre draws 100,000 people annually, serves a subscription base of more than 8,000 and has world-class classroom facilities in support of its Goldner Conservatory, which serves hundreds of youth and adults. Recently having completed a stunning $36 million renovation, the Theatre now boasts state-of-the-art professional facilities that support the talented artists who create Broadway-quality productions on stage. The Theatre is a member of the prestigious League of Resident Theatres and has earned numerous Carbonell Awards, South Florida's highest honor for artistic excellence, including the prestigious Bill Von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence. For more information about the Theatre's upcoming shows and activities at the Goldner Conservatory, visit www.jupitertheatre.org or call the box office at (561) 575-2223.