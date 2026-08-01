APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION To Perform At Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center

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Classic Albums Live will perform Guns N' Roses – “Appetite for Destruction” on the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center stage on August 14, 2026, at 8pm.

With songs like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Mr. Brownstone,” “Paradise City,” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” Classic Albums Live pays homage to Axl Rose's blistering vocals and Slash's legendary guitar work, capturing the essence of the record that propelled Guns N' Roses to international stardom.

Released in 1987, “Appetite for Destruction” transformed the landscape of rock music with its raw energy, unapologetic swagger, and anthemic masterpieces. With this groundbreaking record, Guns N' Roses ushered in a new era of hard rock, combining gritty storytelling with virtuosic musicianship to create an intoxicating snapshot of Los Angeles in sound.

Classic Albums Live faithfully and precisely recreates “Appetite for Destruction” which delivers an explosion of punk, blues, and metal in the spirit of the original recording.

Audiences will enjoy the dark glamour of 1980s L.A., brought to life by world-class musicians dedicated to preserving every detail of the album. For old school GNR fans and teenage rockers alike, Classic Albums Live: Guns N' Roses – “Appetite for Destruction” is the ultimate nostalgic Sunset Strip adventure.

Classic Albums Live: Guns N' Roses – “Appetite for Destruction” is recommended for ages 13 and older. Ticket prices range from $45 to $55. To purchase tickets, visit MossCenter.org or visit the Moss Center Box Office in person, or call (786) 573-5300.

About The Moss Center

The Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, informally known as “The Moss Center,” is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to Miami-Dade County. More information about the Center and its programs can be found at www.MossCenter.org.

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