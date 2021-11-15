MIDDLETOWN Starring Didi Conn, Donny Most & More To Open At Actors' Playhouse

Actors' Playhouse, together with GFOUR Productions, producers of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL and the 2021 Tony Award-winning Best Play THE INHERITANCE, will open their co-production of South Florida Playwright Dan Clancy's new play MIDDLETOWN next week at the Miracle Theatre.

The cast will star Didi Conn, known for her portrayal of Frenchy in GREASE; Donny Most, who starred as Ralph Malph in HAPPY DAYS; Loretta Swit, best known for her portrayal of Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan on M*A*S*H, for which she won two Emmy Awards; and Adrian Zmed, best known for his starring roles in the BACHELOR PARTY, GREASE 2 and TV's T.J. HOOKER. The production will run November 17 - December 12, 2021. Tickets for this limited run are on sale now through the Actors' Playhouse box office at www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

OVERTURE+ will livestream the performance on Saturday, November 20 at 8 p.m. EST for one night only. Tickets for that special performance are available for purchase at https://bit.ly/MIDLIVESTREAM.

Exclusive talkbacks with the star-studded cast will take place immediately following the performances on Saturday, November 20 at 8 p.m.; Friday, November 26 at 8 p.m.; Friday, December 3 at 8 p.m.; and Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

An exhilarating and universal depiction of love and friendship, MIDDLETOWN follows the story of two couples who endure the roller coaster of life together, including the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Staged without a set or props, the stars read directly from scripts, as if reading from the book of their own lives - and ours.

In 2020, MIDDLETOWN opened in Atlanta and Chicago to critical acclaim, and was selected as a Chicago Tribune Critic's Pick. Previously, it received a Carbonell nomination for "Best New Work" in 2017, was originally presented at the Jan McArt Reading Series and West Boca Theatre Company, and later performed in Las Vegas, Bucks County, Pa., and Wilmington, Del.

As the New Hope Free Press describes, "Like Love Letters, the play's the thing!" The show has four podiums downstage where the actors stand with scripts before them. ... For all intents and purposes, this is just the actor telling you their stories with no blocking. This only works if the stories are worth telling and the actors are good enough to tell them. And the answer is a resounding YES!"

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices range from $40 to $90. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134).

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, November 17 and Thursday, November 18 at 8 p.m. The show will open on Friday, November 19 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on December 12, 2021. Performances will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. (no matinee on Saturday, November 20).

Actors' Playhouse Health & Safety Policies

The health and safety of patrons, staff and artists inside our venue are top priorities for Actors' Playhouse. We are closely monitoring and addressing national and local health and safety protocols as they are communicated to the public. Based on the guidelines required for our artists from the Actors' Equity Union and health officials, and with feedback from our vast number of audience members and subscribers, masks and proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test are required for entry. Guests may volunteer proof of vaccination in lieu of a negative test. We will also maintain increased sanitation procedures and air filtration upgrades. Social distancing will be enforced so that audience members will be separated from other patrons by one seat on either side. Any policy changes will be sent directly to ticketholders and updated regularly at www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.