MADRE Starring Adriana Barraza to be Presented at Miami Dade County Auditorium This Week

Madre is a moving story of an elder woman in her tireless journey to find the body of her missing son. The original play is a reflection of the thousands of women who, although being victims of barbarism, cling to the strength in their hearts to continue searching for their missing children. Perhaps they will never find peace, nor the bodies that they are tirelessly searching for, or their child's name written in history, much less theirs, but they are the only ones who refuse to stop searching in the face of violent events that repeat daily and that seem to have no end.

In celebration of her extraordinary 50-year career as an actor, renowned Oscar-nominated actress Adriana Barraza stars in this one-woman original monologue play that integrates theater, music and dance paying tribute to all the heroine mothers who have fought and continue to fight against the forced disappearances of their children. The original show adds to an impressive lineup of projects that will premiere in 2023 for Barraza including the feature film "Monica", which screened March 4th at the Miami Film Festival and will be released theatrically nationwide on May 12; plus the Netflix original feature film "El Último Vagón" premiering worldwide on Netflix end of May. She will also be starring in the highly anticipated DC Comics/Warner Bros feature film "Blue Beetle" which will be released worldwide August of this year.

Written and Directed by Neher Jacqueline Briceno, Madre's world premiere incorporates live music composed by the Afro-Cuban maestro Michael Gil, accompanied by Cuban musician Arsenio Diaz. It will also feature original choreography, under the direction of Miami dancer and choreographer Maya Billig and dancers from her company Billy Gee Dance Theatre, including Rafael Ruiz del Vizo and Enrique Villacreses. Stage production design and wardrobe from renowned creators Jorge Noa and Pedro Balmaseda of Nobarte, lighting by Pedro Balmaseda and the play is being produced by Melissa Messulam of Conecta Miami Arts. Madre is presented in collaboration with the Adriana Barraza Veritatem Theater and its executive producer Arnaldo Pipke.

The collaboration of these multidisciplinary artists and their trajectories highlight not only the importance of multicultural integration in the city of Miami's world of arts, but will spotlight these local artists internationally.

"When I found myself with the desire to celebrate my 50 years as an actress, my priority was to do a one-women monologue play that would lead me to honor my birthplace and my roots in theater. The subject that immediately captivated me was to talk about the women of my beloved Mexico searching for their loved ones. Women worthy of our recognition, help and compassion. The extraordinary mothers and their tireless search to plunge into the deserts in Mexico to dig and try to find their relatives who have suffered forced disappearances. This gave way to reflecting on the history and struggle of so many mothers and grandmothers in the same conditions not only in Mexico but all of Latin America and the world, who have fought and continue to fight to find their children, sometimes at the cost of their own lives and that of their families." shares Adriana Barraza "I have the incredible fortune to join forces with my dear friends and tireless creators of excellent quality shows whom I deeply admire and love, Neher Jacqueline Briceño and Melissa Messulam of Conecta Miami Arts along with my beloved husband Arnaldo Pipke to bring this show to life."

Writer/Director Neher Jaqueline Briceño explains "When Adriana Barraza told me about her desire to address the issue of forced disappearances for her one-woman show, and shine a light on one of the most violent and bloody situations that has been shaking her native country of Mexico for years, I realized that we would not only address a complex and painful subject, but it would also be very sensitive to stage. In that search, the character of Madre was born, an elderly woman as old as the endless pain that every woman who has had a child taken from them endures. We have worked to achieve a lyricism and aesthetic that universalizes history while being a voice that denounces this harsh reality, which not only needs to be heard, but also reflected upon. It was important for both Melissa Messulam, producer of Madre, and me, to integrate the original live music of two music titans, Michael Gil and Arsenio Díaz, as well as three contemporary dancers led by Maya Billig, with set design and costumes by two tireless creatives Jorge Noa and Pedro Balmaseda."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: Madre

WHEN: Friday March 24 & Saturday March 25 @ 8PM and Sunday March 26 @ 5PM

WHERE: Miami Dade County Auditorium

TICKETS - $20 https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231666®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.miamidadecountyauditorium.org%2Fevent%2Fmadre-by-conecta-miami-arts-2023%2Fall%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1