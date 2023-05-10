MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL is Coming To Kravis Center This Summer

Madagascar The Musical is the perfect family outing, with vibrancy and pace for audiences of all ages!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Actors' Playhouse to Present Pulitzer and Tony Award-Winning Play PROOF Photo 1 Actors' Playhouse to Present Pulitzer and Tony Award-Winning Play PROOF
Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement Photo 2 Jonas Brothers to Embark on Arena Tour Following Broadway Engagement
Entr'Acte Theatrix to Presents THE PRODUCERS - A MEL BROOKS MUSICAL Beginning This Month Photo 3 Entr'Acte Theatrix to Presents THE PRODUCERS - A MEL BROOKS MUSICAL Beginning This Month
MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis Center Photo 4 MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis Center

MNM Theatre Company's DISENCHANTED Opens Next Week at The Kravis Center

Based on the smash hit DreamWorks' animated motion picture, Madagascar The Musical follows all your favorite cracka-lackin' friends (Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and a colony of hilarious, clever penguins) as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventures galore and an upbeat score, you'll have no choice but to "Move It, Move It!" Madagascar The Musical is the perfect family outing, with vibrancy and pace for audiences of all ages!

Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 29 at The Alexander W. Dreyfoos Hall at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL., 33401.Tickets start at $18 each and are available online at Click Here, by calling 561.832.7469, or by visiting the Kravis Center Box Office at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach during regular Box Office Hours 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org




RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

20 Artists Named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts Photo
20 Artists Named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts

The 59th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars has been announced. See the full list!

Island SPACE Brings Shirley Chisholm To Life In A One Woman Play At Pompano Beach Cultural Photo
Island SPACE Brings Shirley Chisholm To Life In A One Woman Play At Pompano Beach Cultural Center

This Mother's Day, May 14th, 2023 at 2:30pm, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum is bringing the story of American icon Shirley Chisholm to South Florida in their presentation of 'Shirley Chisholm: Unbossed and Unbowed.'

MOCA North Miami To Offer Programming This May To Commemorate Haitian Heritage Month + Asi Photo
MOCA North Miami To Offer Programming This May To Commemorate Haitian Heritage Month + Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Through the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA)'s continued efforts to include diverse voices and perspectives, the museum is offering a robust series of educational and public programming to commemorate Haitian Heritage Month and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra Honors Regional Arts Advocates and Raises $50,000 For Com Photo
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Honors Regional Arts Advocates and Raises $50,000 For Community During 25th Anniversary Gala

South Florida Symphony Orchestra (SFSO) recently celebrated arts and culture advocates who champion musical creativity and innovation at its 25th anniversary charity gala that took place on March 29 at Broward Center for the Performing Arts.


More Hot Stories For You

Palm Beach Photographic Centre Announces Youth Summer FOTOcamp 2023Palm Beach Photographic Centre Announces Youth Summer FOTOcamp 2023
Arts Garage In Delray Beach To Present Comedian Zach Noe Towers On June 2Arts Garage In Delray Beach To Present Comedian Zach Noe Towers On June 2
MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL is Coming To Kravis Center This SummerMADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL is Coming To Kravis Center This Summer
20 Artists Named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts20 Artists Named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tori Amos: Ocean to Ocean Tour
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Madagascar The Musical
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/28-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nikki Glaser: One Night With Nikki Glaser!
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One More Yesterday
The Foundry (4/15-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Legally Blonde: The Musical
The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (5/16-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You're the Top - The Song of Cole Porter
The Atrium (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# El Huracán By Charise Castro Smith
GableStage (4/15-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FRESCO Art Exhibition VIP Opening
Lucid Design District (5/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Singing Windmills
Michael-Ann Russell JCC (6/14-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Revenge of the Space Pandas or Binky Rudich and the Two-Speed Clock
The Off-Central (5/11-5/21)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU