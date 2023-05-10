MADAGASCAR THE MUSICAL is Coming To Kravis Center This Summer

Based on the smash hit DreamWorks' animated motion picture, Madagascar The Musical follows all your favorite cracka-lackin' friends (Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and a colony of hilarious, clever penguins) as they escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. Filled with outlandish characters, adventures galore and an upbeat score, you'll have no choice but to "Move It, Move It!" Madagascar The Musical is the perfect family outing, with vibrancy and pace for audiences of all ages!

Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 29 at The Alexander W. Dreyfoos Hall at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL., 33401.Tickets start at $18 each and are available online at Click Here, by calling 561.832.7469, or by visiting the Kravis Center Box Office at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach during regular Box Office Hours 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. For information, please visit kravis.org