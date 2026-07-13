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BUBLÉ AND BEYOND is Coming to The Wick Theatre in July

The production  blends Bublé's modern classics with a mix of timeless hits from legends like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Al Green, and Stevie Wonder. 

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BUBLÉ AND BEYOND is Coming to The Wick Theatre in July

The Wick Theatre will present its newest summer show, Bublé and Beyond: A Tribute to Michael Bublé. Enjoy the timeless magic of big band, swing, and soul as acclaimed European crooner Kerst J. Lehmann and his 7-piece ensemble take the stage at The Wick Theatre on Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available for $75 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 561-995-2333.

“Kerst J. Lehmann perfectly bridges the gap between classic swing and contemporary soul, offering our audience a spellbinding night of world-class entertainment,” said Marilynn Wick, Executive Managing Producer. “With his magnetic stage presence, Kerst brings to life the effortless charm of Bublé, while also showcasing captivating arrangements of standards, swing and soul by the legends of those genres.”

Lehmann and his band will guide music lovers through an intimate, yet powerhouse performance showcasing Michael Bublé’s greatest hits and lush orchestrations. But the musical journey doesn't stop there. The production  blends Bublé's modern classics with a mix of timeless hits from legends like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Al Green, and Stevie Wonder

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