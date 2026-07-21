Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Receive Corazón Latino Award at the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

iHeartMedia announced that the 2026 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is returning to Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center on Saturday, October 17. Lin-Manuel Miranda will be honored at this year's show with the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is one of the most influential and celebrated creative voices of his generation, earning Pulitzer, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards for his groundbreaking contributions to theater, film and music. As the creator and original star of the Tony Award-winning cultural phenomenon Hamilton and the acclaimed musical In the Heights, Miranda has redefined contemporary storytelling on stage and screen.

Beyond his artistic achievements, Miranda is deeply committed to philanthropy and social impact. He and the Miranda Family are active supporters of initiatives that increase people of color's representation throughout the arts and government, ensure access to women's reproductive health, and promote resilience in Puerto Rico. This award celebrates Miranda's work both on and off the stage, inspiring audiences worldwide while championing the Latin community.

“iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina celebrates the music, culture and pride that bring our community together,” said Enrique Santos, President of iHeartLatino and iHeartRadio personality. “This night is a celebration of the resilience and contributions of Latinos from every background. As we celebrate our 13th annual event, we're proud to showcase Latin music's biggest stars while honoring real-life heroes. Live from Miami, we'll bring this celebration to Latin music fans across the country.”

About the Festival

The annual concert event will celebrate the power of Latin music with a star-studded slate of performances from Myke Towers, Blessd, Farruko, Manuel Turizo, Eladio Carrión, FloyyMenor, Greeicy, Alleh and Rey Tony Y Helabusador “Los Titis.” Hosted by Enrique Santos, president of iHeartLatino and iHeartRadio personality, this year's event will honor Lin-Manuel Miranda with the 2026 iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award.

In addition to celebrating Latin music's biggest stars, this year's iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will recognize the heroic members of Miami Fire-Rescue's Florida Task Force 2, one of the nation's elite FEMA Urban Search & Rescue teams, who were deployed by the U.S. Department of State to assist in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Venezuela. Throughout the deployment, they worked alongside rescue teams and government agencies from Chile, Mexico, Portugal, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Venezuela, the United States, and other partner nations. In one of the mission's defining moments, they joined Chile's Urban Search and Rescue Team in the successful rescue of Hernán Gil, who survived eight days trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed commercial building. Their extraordinary courage, technical expertise, and unwavering dedication embody the very best of America's first responders.

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