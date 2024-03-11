Kravis Center for the Performing Arts to Host ARTSCAMP in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will host ARTSCAMP from June 3-21, 2024.

Take a group of talented imaginative kids who share a common interest in the performing arts and put them in an environment where they can nurture their creativity and the result is ArtsCamp! Under the guidance of professional teaching artists, campers will explore acting, dance, technical theater and vocal music, which will culminate in an original showcase performance.

For students ages 9-11 where participants study all areas of the performing arts.

The camp will take place June 3-21, 2024; Classes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Extended care is available

Cost for ArtsCamp is $725.

For more information about ArtsCamp or to sign up, please visit www.kravis.org/artscampapplication. For more information about the Kravis Center please visit www.kravis.org.