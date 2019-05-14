Kravis Center To Present Comedian Daniel Tosh

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced that it will present comedian Daniel Tosh on Friday, November 29 at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale to donors this Wednesday, May 15 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, May 17 at 10 am.

November 29 at 7:30 pm (Friday)

Daniel Tosh

Best known from the Comedy Central show Tosh.0, Daniel Tosh will perform an evening of standup comedy.

Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall

Tickets start at $49.50

How to Get Tickets to Daniel Tosh:

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 17 at 10 am - online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561.832.7469 or 800.572.8471.

Kravis Center Donors can purchase tickets starting this Wednesday, May 15 at 10 am, by visiting www.kravis.org and using the passcode provided, or by calling the Box Office at 561.832.7469. For information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please call 561.651.4320 or visit kravis.org/membership.

About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs - serving approximately 2.5 million schoolchildren since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. To enhance and elevate the customer experience, the Center has embarked upon a $50 million capital campaign to support a campus redesign and facility expansion that will create a more accessible, comfortable and pedestrian-friendly venue for the community. Aptly named Kravis 2020: The Future is Now, this campaign is at the heart of the Kravis Center's vision for the future. For information, please visit kravis.org or call the Box Office at 561.832.7469.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You