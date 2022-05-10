Kravis Center To Host Spotlight On Young Musicians Showcase Performance

The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will celebrate this year's Spotlight on Young Musicians with a showcase performance in Dreyfoos Hall on Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m. The 28th annual event is part of the Kravis Center's community outreach programming, in partnership with the Youth Orchestra of Palm Beach County, the School District of Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach County Music Educators Association.

"The Kravis Center is thrilled that Spotlight has been a staple of our Dreyfoos Hall stage since we opened in 1992," said Diane Quinn, Kravis Center CEO. "It's an honor to host the hundreds of talented young people in our community who delight audiences each year with their musical abilities."

Crossing the threshold from practice to stage is every music student's dream, and the Kravis Center has been helping to make that dream a reality since 1992. Following a collaborative effort between the Youth Orchestra of Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County educators and Kravis Center education staff, Spotlight on Young Musicians was born. Designed to feature scores of dedicated students performing in Dreyfoos Hall, this popular, annual event not only showcases emerging talent, but also promotes the excellent music programs within the area schools.

At this year's event, John Jarvis, a member of the School District of Palm Beach County Leadership staff, will receive the 2021 Best Communities for Music Education recognition from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM). This will be the fourth consecutive year the school district will receive this distinction. This national recognition acknowledges districts and schools across the U.S. for their commitment and support of music education.

The 2022 Spotlight on Young Musicians is made possible by funding from PNC Arts Alive, a multi-million dollar initiative through the PNC Foundation designed to support the visual and performing arts.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs - serving nearly 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.

Tickets to Spotlight on Young Musicians are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the performance. To purchase tickets, please visit www.kravis.org/spotlight. For more information on the Kravis Center Education programs, please visit the website at www.Kravis.org.