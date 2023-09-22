King Center Announces JERRY SEINFELD- LIVE + RIKI RACHTMAN - ONE FOOT IN THE GUTTER Tour

Jerry Seinfeld and Riki Rachtman bring their "One Foot In The Gutter" tour to King Center for the Performing Arts.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

The King Center for the Performing Arts, and JS Touring, announced today that America's premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform on the King Center for the Performing Arts stage on Friday, January 26, 2024. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29, at 10am.

Friday, January 26th, 2024 at 7:00 PM   

JS Touring Presents: Jerry Seinfeld

King Center – L3Harris Technologies Theatre (Main Stage)

                             

Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: “Seinfeld.” The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe, and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.

His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (“Comedian,” “Bee Movie”), directed and produced a Broadway hit (“Colin Quinn Long Story Short”), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, Seinlanguage, and The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book) and a children's book (Halloween). Seinfeld recently announced his upcoming film Unfrosted and continues to perform both nationally and internationally.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on September 29, 2023, at 10am.



