Key West Studios to Present A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM January 2022 At Hugh's View

The Studios of Key West, the island-city's preeminent arts center, will open its 2022 live theater season with Richard Ericson's reimagining of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Shakespeare's comedy of love and sex in fairyland. Twilight performances at Hugh's View, the venue's rooftop performance space, will include a 360° sweep of Key West's famed sunset, while wild desire, jealousy, and outrageous comic revenge play out on the open-air arena.

This "Dream" has been adapted for human actors to collaborate with the curious creations of master creature designer Erminio Pinque and his Big Nazo Studio (www.bignazo.com) based in Providence, RI. Contrary to expectation, the high-born lovers will be puppets, and the fairy king and queen more human than, well, human. The magic is in the words, the human comedy and the split-second, multi-character portrayals of each actor with Pinque's puppets. Not to mention the ravishing, natural light of a January evening in the Keys, supplemented with torches and lanterns.

With one of the tallest buildings - and most spectacular views - in town, the Hugh's View rooftop terrace serves as The Studios' creative space in the sky, and it's the perfect backdrop for Mr. Ericson's latest theatrical endeavor.

Ericson, who now lives in Key West after a more than thirty-year career in live theatre, is currently casting the show. Ericson has taught and coached speech, voice, and public speaking for almost forty years at New York University, The State University of New York at Purchase, and at various other colleges and professional conservatories. He's worked as a commercial theater director and producer in Hollywood, New York, Japan, and Australia, including Broadway and off-Broadway.

Leah Benjamin will design the production; she's been a long-time designer for Calvin Klein as well as having created the looks for performers Lauryn Hill, Jessica Alba, Liv Tyler-and many others. Holly Clements is set as production stage manager. Auditions are Friday, September 17th and Saturday, September 18th at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton Street. www.tskw.org

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" is an enchanted comedy for all time, and this live staging for our current times will safely transport its audiences to perhaps forgotten but still yearned-for worlds and sensations. Performances begin January 19, 2022.