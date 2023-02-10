Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Julie James to Deliver Grand Finale to 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series

In this solo show, James delivers a classic evening of favorite tunes with an unconventional style and surprising twists.

Feb. 10, 2023  

The 2023 Aventura Broadway Concert Series presented by the City of Aventura will culminate with Julie James on Sunday, February 19 at 7 p.m.

In this solo show, James delivers a classic evening of favorite tunes with an unconventional style and surprising twists that reveal the songstress, storyteller and comedienne she truly is. An opera and musical theater professional, James utilizes her three-and-a-half octave range to reveal a childhood obsession with jingles, theme songs and Broadway cast albums.

Best known as the program director and celebrity host of Broadway Names with Julie James on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel, James also gives daily scoop on the Broadway Buzz.

She made her Broadway debut as a guest star alongside Kristin Chenoweth in her special engagement concert For the Girls and has a lengthy resume of musical theater, opera and concert performances.

Tickets are $52-$57 with $82 VIP tickets that includes a meet & greet with the artist. Tickets to the performance by Laura Benanti are $57-$62 with $87 VIP tickets that includes a meet & greet with the artist.. Ticketmaster is the only official ticketing service of the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center. Buy tickets online at aventuracenter.org, by phone at 877.311.7469 or 954.462.0222 or in person at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance. For Group Sales, please call 954.660.6307.

The Aventura Arts & Cultural Center is located at 3385 N.E. 188 Street in Aventura. Join the conversation, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram @aventuracenter or #aventuracenter.




