Join the Magnifique Winter Intensive Virtual Auditions at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Calling all young dancers! Submit your audition video for a chance to join the Magnifique Winter Intensive at Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. Limited spots available. Deadline: December 31, 2023.

More than 30 ballerinas ranging from six-year-olds to high school students in Palm Beach County are invited to don their leotards, tutus and ballet shoes for a chance to gain a spot at the Magnifique Winter Intensive, taught by Jean-Hugues Feray and other highly trained teaching artists from France.

To audition for the Magnifique Winter Intensive Audition, young dancers will submit a video for review by professional dance instructors who will observe their technique and skill. Submissions are due no later than December 31, 2023.

There are only 35 spaces available for the Magnifique Winter Intensive with classes running from January 2-6, 2024. The Intensive is open to students six years old and up, also offering intermediate and advanced levels for middle and high school students.

A few Paris Ballet and Dance and Paris Ballet America students could be selected to join the ​Stage International De Danse in Marseille, France. This is an incredible chance to be taught by an international staff and ballet stars, including Paris Ballet and Dance's director!

All submissions must be emailed to parisballet@gmail.com prior to the deadline.

All submissions are due by December 31, 2023. The intensive runs from January 2-6, 2024.

Auditions will take place at Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Cohen Pavilion | 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33401

