Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Miami Metro Awards

Island City Stage Presents CURTAIN UP With The Amazing Charles Baran Featuring A Night Of Musical Theatre Trivia And Song On January 8

the highly anticipated return of WICKED to Broadway announced

By: Dec. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Actors' Playhouse Reveals Cast And Creative Team For LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Photo 1 Actors' Playhouse Reveals Cast And Creative Team For LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 2 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
South Florida Symphony Orchestra Announces First Masterworks Concert Of 2024 Photo 3 South Florida Symphony Orchestra Announces First Masterworks Concert Of 2024
Jenna Pastuszek & Joshua Zecher-Ross to Bring ME, MYSELF & BARBRA: The Music That Made Bar Photo 4 Jenna Pastuszek & Joshua Zecher-Ross to Bring ME, MYSELF & BARBRA: The Music That Made Barbara, Barbra At The Willow

Island City Stage Presents CURTAIN UP With The Amazing Charles Baran Featuring A Night Of Musical Theatre Trivia And Song On January 8

Island City Stage Presents CURTAIN UP With The Amazing Charles Baran Featuring A Night Of Musical Theatre Trivia And Song On January 8

Start the new year with a song and a smile! Island City Stage presents Curtain Up with the Amazing Charles Baran.

South Florida theatre aficionados are invited to an entertaining evening featuring fun, laughs, Broadway trivia, exciting prizes and great performances from your favorite productions by Sofia Porcel, Britt Steele, and Michael Scott Ross with Phil Hinton on the piano.

This special edition of Curtain Up precedes Island City Stage’s upcoming production of Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira, opening January 18. In this playful, yet profound comedy about friendship and ambition, Broadway superfans Jeff and Judy, besties since college, take pride in their vast knowledge of the theater.

Aspiring performers themselves, the duo soon face the music inadvertently by revealing the insecurities underneath their carefully constructed facades. As new relationships are formed and the story digs deeper, so does the insightful examination of gender, sexuality, and drag.

Which Way to the Stage is directed by Michael Leeds and stars Matthew Buffalo (Jeff), Sofia Porcel (Judy), Clay Cartland (Mark) and Gaby Tortoledo (Actress/Bachelorette/Casting Director).

Monday, January 8, at 7 p.m.

Island City Stage

2304 N. Dixie Highway

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Presented by Island City Stage and sponsored by Dr. Deborah Floyd

Tickets to Curtain Up with the Amazing Charles Baran are $10 each and can be purchased at Click Here. For more information, call (954) 928-9800 or visit www.islandcitystage.org.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Miami Metro

1
Palm Beach Opera Opens Season with Resident Artist Showcase at Northwood Home Photo
Palm Beach Opera Opens Season with Resident Artist Showcase at Northwood Home

Palm Beach Opera opened its season on Dec. 9 with the annual Resident Artist Showcase, featuring intimate performances and exclusive receptions at The Cornelia T. Bailey Opera Center.

2
Dance Theatre of Harlem Comes to Moss Center in January Photo
Dance Theatre of Harlem Comes to Moss Center in January

Dance Theatre of Harlem hits the main stage of the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center on Saturday and Sunday, Jan 19-20. The diverse 18-member dance company, founded in 1969, will perform a repertoire that includes treasured classics, neoclassical works, and innovative contemporary works

3
Symphony of the Americas to Present TRAILBLAZERS! Celebrating the Women of Symphonic Music Photo
Symphony of the Americas to Present TRAILBLAZERS! Celebrating the Women of Symphonic Music

Symphony of the Americas presents 'Trailblazers!' celebrating the women of symphonic music. Join them on January 9, 2024, at Broward Center for Performing Arts Amaturo Theater. Featuring guest artist Jeanette Vecchione-Donatti.

4
Winter/Spring Classes Set at Broward Center for the Performing Arts Photo
Winter/Spring Classes Set at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

A new and exciting semester of performing arts classes for all ages and skill levels kicks off soon at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

More Hot Stories For You

Dance Theatre of Harlem Comes to Moss Center in JanuaryDance Theatre of Harlem Comes to Moss Center in January
Winter/Spring Classes Set at Broward Center for the Performing ArtsWinter/Spring Classes Set at Broward Center for the Performing Arts
A Spring of Hope Will Host the ULTIMATE NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY 2024 at Stage Kitchen & Bar in PB GardensA Spring of Hope Will Host the ULTIMATE NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY 2024 at Stage Kitchen & Bar in PB Gardens
Peter London Global Dance Brings EDGE OF TOMORROW to the Adrienne Arsht CenterPeter London Global Dance Brings EDGE OF TOMORROW to the Adrienne Arsht Center

Videos

Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
View all Videos

Miami Metro SHOWS
Gordon Gumshoe, A Fairytale Detective in Miami Metro Gordon Gumshoe, A Fairytale Detective
Sandrell Rivers Theater (1/13-1/13)Tracker
A Chorus Line in Miami Metro A Chorus Line
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (1/11-1/28)
Barefoot in the Park in Miami Metro Barefoot in the Park
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (1/19-1/28)
Piano Passion: From the Studio of Roberta Rust in Miami Metro Piano Passion: From the Studio of Roberta Rust
Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center (1/28-1/28)
The Cancellation of Lauren Fein in Miami Metro The Cancellation of Lauren Fein
Palm Beach Dramaworks (2/02-2/18)
Hundred Days in Miami Metro Hundred Days
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (7/17-8/11)
FST Improv Presents: Resolution Rewind in Miami Metro FST Improv Presents: Resolution Rewind
BOWNE'S LAB (12/30-12/31)
6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival in Miami Metro 6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival
Raymond F. Kravis Center - Rinker Playhouse (4/28-4/28)
Menopause, The Musical in Miami Metro Menopause, The Musical
Titusville Playhouse (5/17-5/26)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Miami Metro SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (3/26-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You