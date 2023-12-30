Island City Stage Presents CURTAIN UP With The Amazing Charles Baran Featuring A Night Of Musical Theatre Trivia And Song On January 8

Start the new year with a song and a smile! Island City Stage presents Curtain Up with the Amazing Charles Baran.

South Florida theatre aficionados are invited to an entertaining evening featuring fun, laughs, Broadway trivia, exciting prizes and great performances from your favorite productions by Sofia Porcel, Britt Steele, and Michael Scott Ross with Phil Hinton on the piano.

This special edition of Curtain Up precedes Island City Stage’s upcoming production of Which Way to the Stage by Ana Nogueira, opening January 18. In this playful, yet profound comedy about friendship and ambition, Broadway superfans Jeff and Judy, besties since college, take pride in their vast knowledge of the theater.

Aspiring performers themselves, the duo soon face the music inadvertently by revealing the insecurities underneath their carefully constructed facades. As new relationships are formed and the story digs deeper, so does the insightful examination of gender, sexuality, and drag.

Which Way to the Stage is directed by Michael Leeds and stars Matthew Buffalo (Jeff), Sofia Porcel (Judy), Clay Cartland (Mark) and Gaby Tortoledo (Actress/Bachelorette/Casting Director).

Monday, January 8, at 7 p.m.

Island City Stage

2304 N. Dixie Highway

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Presented by Island City Stage and sponsored by Dr. Deborah Floyd

Tickets to Curtain Up with the Amazing Charles Baran are $10 each and can be purchased at Click Here. For more information, call (954) 928-9800 or visit www.islandcitystage.org.