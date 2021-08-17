Island City Stage Presents A BEHIND THE RED CURTAIN Free Public Forum, September 14

Island City Stage, creating quality professional theatrical experiences focused on the LGBT+ community for a universal audience, will host their very own Behind the Red Curtain community forum entitled "Law Enforcement and the LGBT+ Community - Where are we today?" on Tuesday, September 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at its theatre (2304 N. Dixie Highway in Wilton Manors).

This presentation coincides with the kickoff of Island City Stage's 10th anniversary 2021-22 Season with The Twentieth Century Way by Tom Jacobson this October. This true-story scandalous period drama chronicling the 1914 Long Beach sex scandal launched the theatre company's award-winning decade-long run.

This free, public event will review the advancements of South Florida law enforcement in how they interact with the LGBT+ community and promote diversity and inclusion, internally. Guest panelists will include Lieutenant Paul Auerbach of Broward Sheriff's Office, Assistant Chief of Police Darren Brodsky of Wilton Manors Police Department, Captain Michael Dodson of Fort Lauderdale Police Department, FAU Professor Emeritus and author Fred Fejes, PhD. and Trans Advocate Kat Rios. This forum is supported by Equality Florida and the GLBX Council of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce.

"Revisiting the play that started it all 10 years ago, The Twentieth Century Way still resonates, today, and reminds us of our mission to tell socially relevant stories that explore LGBT+ issues and history," said Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage. "Together, with law enforcement, we've made significant strides toward unity, equality and inclusion. We invite the public to contribute to the conversation during our open forum."

The Twentieth Century Way by Tom Jacobson runs from October 1 through October 31, 2021. Viewers will become engaged in this true story of two actors who hired themselves out to the Long Beach Police Department in 1914 to entrap "social vagrants" in public restrooms. Thirty-one men were arrested, and the ensuing scandal led to an ordinance against "oral sodomy" in California.

Behind the Red Curtain is a free public forum. Guests may attend in-person or participate virtually. Registration is required by visiting islandcitystage.org.

Island City Stage's 10th anniversary 2021-22 season will also feature Armature by Andrew Kramer from January 27 - February 27, 2022; Suddenly, Last Summer by Tennessee Williams from March 17 - April 17, 2022; The Mystery of Irma Vep by Charles Ludlam from June 9 - July 10, 2022 and One In Two by Donja R. Love from August 4 - September 4, 2022.

For information about upcoming shows and tickets, please call (954) 928-9800 or email md@islandcitystage.org.