Isabella Boylston, James Whiteside To Teach Virtual Master Classes For Universal Ballet Competition

As a response to the high demand for online training for ballet dancers because of today's current environment, Universal Ballet Competition responded quickly and gathered acclaimed Master Teachers in the industry like Desmond Richardson, Wes Chapman, Christiana Johnson, Duncan Cooper, Tina LeBlanc, Cesar Corrales and others who will teach a series of virtual online and interactive classes. And joining the coveted list are principle dancers from American Ballet Theatre, Isabella Boylston, James Whiteside.

With More dancers and studios turning to an online platform this is unique opportunity for ballet dancers to train with some of the best in the industry in ballet and contemporary and interact live and real-time with the instructors while taking class. There is also a questions and answer session following each class. A truly interactive experience.

Now In its 8th Season, Universal Ballet Competition is non-profit ballet competition, that offers a top-quality competition, with master classes and awards scholarships for summer intensive programs to some of the most influential ballet schools and companies.

Early this February, UBC launched the first of its kind online audition platform for dancers that served as an audition for recruiters of universities and professional dance schools and companies to scout the very best talent.

Universal Ballet Competition tours Miramar, Atlanta, Houston, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City and Chicago in 2021. For more information about the competition or virtual workshops please go to www.universalballetcompetition.com. Or contact Lissette Salgado Lucas at 305-582-7877.





