Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami Has Announced Its 2020 Roster of Exhibitions

On the heels of its fifth anniversary, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami (ICA Miami) has announced its 2020 roster of exhibitions - continuing the museum's dedication to advancing public appreciation and understanding of the most innovative artists of our time through exhibitions that explore the careers of Allan McCollum, Tomás Esson, Janiva Ellis , and Betye Saar.



2020 exhibitions include:



Allan McCollum

Opening March 26

This survey of Allan McCollum will explore five decades of his practice and connect his canonical work, including his early Constructed Paintings (since 1969), Surrogate Paintings (since 1978), Perfect Vehicles (since 1985), and Over Ten Thousand Individual Works (since 1987), to his subsequent Regional Projects. The exhibition will focus on McCollum's distinct definition of context as a negotiation of site, locality, and labor.



Tomás Esson

Opening May 1

For his first solo museum exhibition, ICA Miami will bring together works spanning Tomás Esson's thirty-year studio practice, including two new commissions: a site-specific mural and reinterpretation of his early painting installations. The exhibition will feature three bodies of work that Esson began in different cities in which he has lived and worked, including his early paintings in Havana, the Retratos (Portraits) series in Miami, and the Wet Paintings series in New York City.



Janiva Ellis

Opening July 30

The exhibition will debut a new body of work by Janiva Ellis, who is recognized for her vibrant, figurative works that incorporate layers of references to popular culture, film, TV, and cartoons.



Betye Saar

Opening December 1

In advance of Miami Art Week 2020, ICA Miami will present a solo exhibition of Betye Saar, looking at her site-specific installations spanning 1980 to 1998, many of which have been recently rediscovered and will be exhibited for the first time in decades. The exhibition will feature immersive works influenced by the artist's research trips to Haiti, Mexico, and Nigeria in the 1970s and a selection of significant installations, such as House of Fortune (1988), The Ritual Journey (1992), and Wings of Mourning (1992), that draw from the history of the African diaspora and the African American experience to create tangible and powerful monuments.

In addition, ICA Miami will present the next program of ICA Performs -an interdisciplinary initiative that fosters the development of new performance works by encouraging leading performance artists to present new and recent works at the museum-which will feature a collective performance by French dancer and choreographer Jérôme Bel.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You