INTERSECTION OF LINCOLN AND PARKS Coming to the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse in February

Intersection of Lincoln and Parks... an original play by Palm Beach County author and playwright Donna M. Carbone, will be presented at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse in February 2022. Directed by and featuring Broadway star Avery Sommers, the play stars Audrena Scurry, David Barnhart, James Ferrigno, Marcella Foster and Marcia Foster.

This play had its world premier at the Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts located in the Village Shoppes of North Palm Beach in February 2021. The production honored both Black History Month and the anniversary of Rosa Parks' birthday. Known for writing concept plays that leave the audience wiser upon exiting the theater than when they entered, Intersection poses the question "What could have happened... What would have happened the night Rosa Parks was arrested had the last living relative of Abraham Lincoln been a passenger on the bus?"

Most people only know details of Rosa Parks' life from what they have read in school books and newspapers. They do not know the intimate details that made her courageous act a defining moment in the civil rights movement.

This is an interactive play. The audience is encouraged to sing along with the cast and to voice their opposition to her arrest. There is no violence... just the coming together of all people in shared understanding of the past and gratitude for the present.