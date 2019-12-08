Hometown Barn Theatre Fosters Budding Director In Broadway Revue

The end of the calendar year is an extravaganza on Broadway and in Times Square, bringing people from around the globe to see the glimmer and glitter of The Big Apple. The Barn Theatre in quaint Stuart, FL, has its own extravaganza this holiday season. Martin County theatergoers will spend this New Year's weekend toasting the best of Broadway with ON BROADWAY: THEN & NOW, presented by hometown hero, Nicky Wood.

The Barn Theatre is a leading performing arts theatre in the greater Stuart community and has played a defining role in the cultural life of Martin County for the past 49 seasons. The 501c3 is committed to supporting the performing arts and generating a greater appreciation of it by the masses.

Wood's roots run deep at the non-profit theatre as he made his debut on their stage at the age of 13, and has returned year-after-year with new shows to entertain Treasure Coast audiences.

"They believed in me. (They) gave me the keys. They trusted me to make a show on my own, and so much of what I do today I learned first-hand at The Barn." said Wood, now a choreographer and director for Norwegian Cruise Line and seasonally on midwest tour with his one-man show. "I have so much to thank the Barn and the Mazzellas for."

The Barn Theatre's President, Chris Mazzella, is happy to welcome Wood back to his "childhood playground."

"We are hoping that ON BROADWAY will help generate not only revenue from ticket sales, but also added interest in The Barn that would help prompt donations to the theatre." said Mazzella.

While many Treasure Coast community theatres are experiencing a decline in attendance, The Barn Theatre is reaching new heights and has broken their own box office records. But ticket sales alone are not enough to keep the home-grown former rose barn prospering.

"Although ticket sales are a vital component of a theater's success, fundraising is perhaps even more important. Ticket sales cover the general operating expenses, insurance, utilities, salaries, etc. However, ticket sales are insufficient to pay for necessary capital improvements and repairs." said Mazzella. "Our next capital need is to re-paint the theater and replace our old air-conditioners. We'd also like to erect a new digital marquee and purchase assisted hearing devices for our patrons. But we need donations to cover those expenses."

Chris's valiant leadership is well-complimented by his partner and wife, the theatre's Artistic Vice President, Jeanette Mazzella.

"The Barn Theatre, otherwise known as, 'the little theatre that could,' prides itself on bringing together outstanding groups of performers who believe in the power of theatre." said the Barn's Artistic Vice President, Jeanette Mazzella, director of this season's sell-out comedy, BOEING BOEING. "Nicky Wood is a fivefold threat in the theatre world. He can act, sing, dance and also write and choreograph a musical show. His productions consist of solos, duets, spoken dialogue, stage spectaculars and awesome costumes. I would never pass an opportunity to put Nicky Wood's interpretation of anything on our stage."

Buckle your seatbelts for a high-speed taste of The Big Apple. Fall in love with the magic of the Broadway musical while racing through time to meet the brightest stars of yesterday, today and tomorrow. From Irving Berlin and Cole Porter's music to today's JERSEY BOYS and MAMMA MIA competing neck-and-neck for box office victory, don't miss this front row seat to the world's most memorable musicals.

"Nicky's show with his real-life partner, Michelle Spreadbury, is a Broadway caliber performance at The Barn Theatre!" said marketing director, Dennis McGeady. "Why travel to Broadway, when Nicky has brought Broadway to The Barn?"

You'll know every step, sing every song, and love each moment more than the one before!

See 101 shows in one. ON BROADWAY: THEN AND NOW. Fri, Dec 27 @ 8 PM; Sat, Dec 28 @ 2 & 8 PM; Sun, Dec 29 @ 2 PM. Tickets $30. Call 772-287-4884 or visit barn-theatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You