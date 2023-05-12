Historical Society Of PB County Hosts 'Reimagining Palm Beach' By Serge Strosberg

Reimagining Palm Beach is now on display through May 30, 2023.

As an extension and expansion of the popular exhibit Veni, Vidi, Vici by international portrait artist Serge Strosberg held at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County early this year, the Historical Society of Palm Beach County is now offering an even larger version: Reimagining Palm Beach, now on display through May 30, 2023.

The exhibition is an artistic exploration and "pop"-style recreation of some of the more vibrant and colorful characters from the Island's vibrant Gilded Age, such as Addison Mizner, Marjorie Merriweather Post, Henry Flagler, and The Vanderbilts.

Strosberg takes portraits and vintage black-and-white photographs of colorful characters and reimagines them in a modern context, costumed in contemporary vibrant patterns and colors by Lilly Pulitzer or Maus and Hoffman. Descriptions of the historical figures were written by popular Worth Avenue tour guide Rick Rose, author of Palm Beach: The Essential Guide to America's Legendary Resort Town.

"The Historical Society is honored to welcome Serge Strosberg and this special exhibition to the Richard and Pat Johnson History Museum. History and art are integral parts of how we experience and showcase our community's culture," said Jeremy Johnson, Historical Society of Palm Beach County President, and CEO.

The exhibition Reimagining Palm Beach by Serge Strosberg is available for viewing through May 30 at the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, 300 North Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The museum is open for visitors Monday through Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm.



