Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County to Host 'Rock the Block' Event

The City of Delray Beach, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA), and Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County (HFHSPBC) are partnering for Rock The Block presented by Vertical Bridge on Saturday, April 30. Rock The Block is an annual event that revitalizes a neighborhood and unites hundreds of volunteers in a block-party-style hands-on volunteer experience. In Delray Beach's SW Neighborhood, ten homes, including two veteran-owned houses, will undergo exterior home repairs, painting and landscaping as part of the 2022 event. Sponsorship and volunteer opportunities are still available. To learn more, please visit https://habitatsouthpalmbeach.org/rock-the-block.

"Rock The Block gives Habitat the perfect opportunity to partner with the City of Delray Beach and the CRA to make a lasting impact in our community. The collaboration successfully supports our mission to bring people together to build homes, communities and hope." - Jennifer Thomason, President and CEO of HFHSPBC

The City of Delray Beach's departments bridge and engage residents with resources to maintain, revitalize, and promote healthy communities. This event helps forge a bond between the City and communities, creating partnerships that are vital in preserving the quality of our neighborhoods.

The City of Delray Beach and the CRA worked together to find ten homes within three blocks that match the criteria to participate in the revitalization event. The CRA's mission to eliminate slum and blight aligned with the purpose of the Rock The Block event. Ten homes have been identified and qualified based on the homeowner's financial need. Rock The Block homeowners are area seniors, veterans, people with disabilities or health issues and families with young children who live in Delray Beach and own their homes.

"Over the last few years, the CRA has invested over 6 million dollars in improving the roadways, sidewalks, and alleys in the SW Neighborhood, so we are thrilled that Rock The Block is also taking place in this area to further improve the quality of life for residents through this collaboration." -Renée A. Jadusingh, Esq., FRA-RA, Executive Director of the CRA

The funds raised from Rock The Block go directly back into our Neighborhood Revitalization program that addresses the need to preserve affordable housing and healthier living conditions through our critical repair & aging in place programs. Our goal is to help homeowners stay in their existing homes, protect their financial investment, and improve their quality of life.

One day can make a huge difference. The impact of Rock The Block is visually apparent, but it's more than curb appeal. Rock The Block helps restore pride in homeownership and builds community connections. To donate, volunteer, sponsor or learn more, please visit https://habitatsouthpalmbeach.org/rock-the-block.

About Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County

Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County (HFHSPBC) is a 501(c)(3) organization and an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. The nonprofit was founded in 1991 and serves low-income families, veterans and seniors in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, Florida.

About Delray Beach CRA

The Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) was established by the City Commission in 1985 to guide the City in its redevelopment efforts. The purpose of the CRA is to revitalize the physical environment and the economy of the Community Redevelopment Area. The CRA's activities are designed to solve the underlying problems of slum and blighted conditions through planning, redevelopment, historic preservation, economic development and affordable housing so that the tax base can be protected and enhanced by these mutually supportive activities.

About City of Delray Beach

The City designated its Neighborhood and Community Services to administer and its affordable housing programs. Neighborhood & Community Services bridges and engages Delray Beach's diverse residents with resources to maintain, revitalize, and promote healthy communities.

