HAMILTON Returns to the Arsht Center

Performances run March 13-24, 2024.
POPULAR
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America will continue the 2023-2024 Broadway in Miami series with the anticipated return of HAMILTON for a limited engagement from March 13-24, 2024.
HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. HAMILTON features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Cuban-American composer and Miami native, Alex Lacamoire. Information on additional Miami and Florida-born cast members below.
Tickets to HAMILTON are $39-$229* and may be purchased now online at arshtcenter.org or at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722.
Videos
|Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/01-5/01)
|Mamma Mia!
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (6/25-6/30)
|Menopause, The Musical
Titusville Playhouse (5/17-5/26)
|Arthur & Friends Make a Musical!
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (4/06-4/27)
|May We All, A New Country Musical
Titusville Playhouse (3/08-4/07)
|Memphis
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (2/15-3/03)
|A Rock Sails By
Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre (5/15-6/09)
|6th Annual Palm Beach International Jazz Festival
Raymond F. Kravis Center - Rinker Playhouse (4/28-4/28)
|Deathtrap
Pembroke Pines Theatre of the Performing Arts (3/08-3/24)
|The Kite Runner
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts [Dreyfoos Hall] (5/17-5/19)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You