HAMILTON Returns to the Arsht Center

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America will continue the 2023-2024 Broadway in Miami series with the anticipated return of HAMILTON for a limited engagement from March 13-24, 2024.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. HAMILTON features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Cuban-American composer and Miami native, Alex Lacamoire. Information on additional Miami and Florida-born cast members below.

Tickets to HAMILTON are $39-$229* and may be purchased now online at arshtcenter.org or at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling (305) 949-6722.