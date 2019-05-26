Frankie Midnight Presents His One-Man Theater Pop Concert, A FOOL'S LOVE STORIES

There is a new independent wave in Miami, FL as a young creative artist named Frankie Midnight brings us an original one-man theater pop concert called, "A Fool's Love Stories". This humorous half theater, half music concert, is about a young sucker for love as he reminisce about past heartbreaks and terrible ex-girlfriends while waiting at a bus stop to visit his newly found love. In a uniquely executed presentation, "A Fool's Love Stories" gives an immersive theater experience with the elimination of "the 4th wall" as Frankie speaks directly to the audience in a way that makes you feel like you're waiting for the bus with him. All the while, delivering a sensational music performance of original songs from his debut album, "Love Stories", in a full out Pop Rock concert that restores the wall and adds an outstanding dynamic to the overall experience.

Treat yourself to a warm and intimate 3 night experience of classic entertainment accompanied with complimentary "Cafe Goodies" of Coffee / Tea / Wine & Tessa Lee's Cupcakes, followed by a brief Q&A talk back with the artist and creator himself! Showings are exclusive to a three day weekend duration and unique in seating availability.

"A Fool's Love Stories" written and produced by Frankie Midnight

Co Produced by Art Enthusiast, Symone Titania of Context of a Generation

H2 Studios of the Arts - 5111 NW 159th St, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Dates - Fri. June 14 (7:30pm) // Sat. June 15 (7:30pm) // Sun. June 16 (6:00pm)

Tickets available only on Eventbrite - $25. Purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-fools-love-stories-tickets-58459464833.





