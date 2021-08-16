Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus Presents WE ARE FAMILY (DEDICATED TO THE MEMORY OF JIM FAHY)

In a triumphant return to lift South Florida voices and spirits in harmony this fall, the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus (FTLGMC) will present "We Are Family (Dedicated to the memory of Jim Fahy)," on Saturday, September 18, at 8 p.m. at United Church of Christ (2501 NE 30th Street in Fort Lauderdale). The inspirational and entertaining live evening will include selections from Bette Midler, Leonard Cohen and the smash Broadway show, Kinky Boots.

"Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus welcomes the community to join us through song to celebrate life," said Dr. Gary Keating, founding and current director of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus. "We're thrilled to perform, once again, and to present an uplifting and motivational collection of timeless music from iconic artists."

General admission tickets for the "We Are Family" tribute concert are $25; VIP tickets in the first five rows with priority seating are priced at $40, plus a small service fee, and are available online at https://fortlauderdalegaymenschorus.org or by calling (954) 832-0060.