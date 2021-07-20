Florida Grand Opera Announces 80th Anniversary Season
The season will open in January 2022 with A Streetcar Named Desire.
Florida Grand Opera (FGO) has announced its upcoming 80th Anniversary Season. The season will open in January 2022 with A Streetcar Named Desire. The rest of the lineup includes Rigoletto, Fellow Travelers, and Agrippina.
A Streetcar Named Desire
By Andre Previn
"Stella!"... The first thing that comes to mind when you hear the title A Streetcar Named Desire. However, rest assured that André Previn's operatic adaptation of Tennessee Williams' famous play will leave with you with so much more. The opera follows the downward spiral of former southern belle Blanche Dubois, who after having experienced a series of personal losses, leaves behind her wealth and privilege and moves into a run-down apartment with her sister and brother-in-law. Filled with soaring melodies and an orchestral score that puts you right in the middle of New Orleans during a hot summer, A Streetcar Named Desire is a contemporary verismo masterpiece.Sung in English with English and Spanish projected translations
MIAMI
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
of Miami-Dade County / Ziff Ballet Opera House
Jan 22, 2022, at 7:00pm
Jan 23, 2022, at 2:00pm
Jan 25, 2022, at 8:00pm
Broward Center for the Performing Arts / Au-Rene Theater
Feb 3 & 5, 2022, at 7:30pm
Rigoletto
By Giuseppe VerdiA beloved staple in the operatic repertoire all over the world, Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto is a timeless story of betrayal, dashed dreams and mistaken identity, worthy of the best cinematic thriller. Rigoletto follows the conquests of the rakish Duke, who survives revenge plots and schemes along the way. Gilda, whom he has betrayed and abandoned, saves him in the final scene of the opera by sacrificing her life, leaving her own father broken and alone. Containing some of the most recognizable arias, a sweeping story and intense emotions, Rigoletto is sure to delight everyone from opera aficionados and newcomers alike. Sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected translations
MIAMI
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
of Miami-Dade County / Ziff Ballet Opera House
Mar 12, 2022, at 7:00pm
Mar 13, 2022, at 2:00pm
Mar 15 & 17, 2022, at 8:00pm
Broward Center for the Performing Arts / Au-Rene Theater
Mar 31, 2022, at 7:30pm
Apr 2, 2022, at 7:30pm
Fellow Travelers
An opera by GREGORY SPEARS
Libretto by Greg Pierce
Based on the 2007 novel Fellow Travelers by Thomas Mallon
LAUDERHILL
Lauderhill Performing Arts Center
Apr 23, 2022, at 7:30pm
Apr 24, 2022, at 2:00pm
Apr 26 & 28, 2022, at 7:30pm
Agrippina
By GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDELOne of George Frideric Handel's earliest operatic compositions, Agrippina tells the story of one of opera's fiercest leading ladies. Once she hears that her husband Claudius has died in a storm at sea, Agrippina plots to secure the throne to the Roman Empire for her son Nero. This opera is filled with exciting music to display the most impressive vocal fireworks, in addition to being performed by a traditional baroque orchestra, utilizing the instrumentation of the time. Devious plots, love and obsession with power, Agrippina is on par with any of today's popular telenovelas. Sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected translations
MIAMI
Miami Scottish Rite Temple
May 14, 2022, at 6:00pm
May 15, 2021, at 2:00pm
May 17 & 19, 2022, at 8:00pm