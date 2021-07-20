Florida Grand Opera Announces 80th Anniversary Season

Florida Grand Opera (FGO) has announced its upcoming 80th Anniversary Season. The season will open in January 2022 with A Streetcar Named Desire. The rest of the lineup includes Rigoletto, Fellow Travelers, and Agrippina.

Learn more about the productions and purchase tickets at https://tickets.fgo.org/subscriptions/index.aspx.

Check out the full lineup below!

A Streetcar Named Desire

By Andre Previn

"Stella!"... The first thing that comes to mind when you hear the title A Streetcar Named Desire. However, rest assured that André Previn's operatic adaptation of Tennessee Williams' famous play will leave with you with so much more. The opera follows the downward spiral of former southern belle Blanche Dubois, who after having experienced a series of personal losses, leaves behind her wealth and privilege and moves into a run-down apartment with her sister and brother-in-law. Filled with soaring melodies and an orchestral score that puts you right in the middle of New Orleans during a hot summer, A Streetcar Named Desire is a contemporary verismo masterpiece.

Sung in English with English and Spanish projected translations

MIAMI

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

of Miami-Dade County / Ziff Ballet Opera House

Jan 22, 2022, at 7:00pm

Jan 23, 2022, at 2:00pm

Jan 25, 2022, at 8:00pm

FORT LAUDERDALEBroward Center for the Performing Arts / Au-Rene TheaterFeb 3 & 5, 2022, at 7:30pm

Rigoletto

By Giuseppe Verdi

A beloved staple in the operatic repertoire all over the world, Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto is a timeless story of betrayal, dashed dreams and mistaken identity, worthy of the best cinematic thriller. Rigoletto follows the conquests of the rakish Duke, who survives revenge plots and schemes along the way. Gilda, whom he has betrayed and abandoned, saves him in the final scene of the opera by sacrificing her life, leaving her own father broken and alone. Containing some of the most recognizable arias, a sweeping story and intense emotions, Rigoletto is sure to delight everyone from opera aficionados and newcomers alike.

Sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected translations

MIAMI

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

of Miami-Dade County / Ziff Ballet Opera House

Mar 12, 2022, at 7:00pm

Mar 13, 2022, at 2:00pm

Mar 15 & 17, 2022, at 8:00pm

FORT LAUDERDALEBroward Center for the Performing Arts / Au-Rene TheaterMar 31, 2022, at 7:30pmApr 2, 2022, at 7:30pm

Fellow Travelers

An opera by GREGORY SPEARS

Libretto by Greg Pierce

Based on the 2007 novel Fellow Travelers by Thomas Mallon

Fellow Travelers by Gregory Spears is both a story of the heart and a taut political thriller, creating an instant contemporary classic. Against a backdrop of 1950s paranoia in Washington, D.C., Fellow Travelers follows the lives of aspiring young journalist Timothy Laughlin and handsome State Department official Hawkins Fuller, who are swept into a passionate love affair, just as Senator McCarthy begins his hunt for "sexual subversives" in the government. As his involvement deepens, Tim struggles to come to terms with his political convictions, religious beliefs, and his love for Fuller-an entanglement that ends in a stunning act of betrayal. While the orchestration is extremely melodic and accessible, this opera is strengthened even further by an incredibly powerful libretto, not leaving a dry eye in the house.

Sung in English with English and Spanish projected translations

LAUDERHILL

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Apr 23, 2022, at 7:30pm

Apr 24, 2022, at 2:00pm

Apr 26 & 28, 2022, at 7:30pm

Agrippina

By GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL

One of George Frideric Handel's earliest operatic compositions, Agrippina tells the story of one of opera's fiercest leading ladies. Once she hears that her husband Claudius has died in a storm at sea, Agrippina plots to secure the throne to the Roman Empire for her son Nero. This opera is filled with exciting music to display the most impressive vocal fireworks, in addition to being performed by a traditional baroque orchestra, utilizing the instrumentation of the time. Devious plots, love and obsession with power, Agrippina is on par with any of today's popular telenovelas.

Sung in Italian with English and Spanish projected translations

MIAMI

Miami Scottish Rite Temple

May 14, 2022, at 6:00pm

May 15, 2021, at 2:00pm

May 17 & 19, 2022, at 8:00pm