Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble

Best Trombonist Downbeat Critics Poll Wycliffe Gordon joins the King's Academy Jazz Ensemble for a Night of Jazz.

Apr. 15, 2023  

A first-class experience! This was far from what an audience would expect from a high school performance. From the caliber of music to the showstopping numbers, The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble's performance of Night of Jazz was one I would expect to hear in New York City by professionals. I'll be at Birdland, "The Jazz Corner Of The World with the Birdland Big Band next week and I'll be sure to tell the pros about these young musicians and Wes Lowe the Director of Instrumental Arts at King's Academy. The sold-out audience in West Palm Beach, Florida, was treated to an inspiring evening, highlighting everything that puts the "Great" in the Great American Songbook.

The Night of Jazz show featured Artist in Residence, Wycliffe Gordon. He is truly a modern music marvel. When he's not singing or scatting, Gordon is busy making the trombone sound like a breeze to play. His artistic style and virtuosity were on full display as he exhibited his mastery of different plunger techniques, as well as his skill on the soprano trombone. In this musical journey, Gordon paid homage to the founding-father of modern-day jazz, Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, aka "Pops."

This Night of Jazz concert featured not only the brilliance of Gordon's playing but also an incredibly unique component of newly commissioned work. These innovative pieces will not only become the foundation of The King's Academy's jazz library but will also serve bands across the country. The TKA Jazz Ensemble featured these special commissioned works specific to this performance. Composed and arranged by Wycliffe Gordon and retired chief arranger for The United States Army Band ("Pershing's Own"), Mark Taylor, "Palm Beach Blues" and "Strike Up the Band" are musical tour-de-forces that showcased the power of this amazing young group. Both Gordon's and Taylor's pieces were performed with great skill and conviction by the TKA Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Wes Lowe, Director of Instrumental Arts at The King's Academy.

Alex Donner and Mike McGann Legends Radio hosts represented Dick Robinson's Society For The Preservation Of The Great American Songbook and presented the Society's Young Artist Of The Year Awards to Maddie Begin (vocalist) and Hadiya Stewart (bassist)

Even more impressive was the ages of the performers and the span of experience levels this program develops. The youngest members of the band are only in 7th grade with the oldest members being in 12th grade. All performed masterfully together with the depth and maturity of a group one would expect to be three times their ages. This special evening included TKA jazz alumni and Young Artist Award Winners who returned to take the stage as featured vocalists. Annie Matot and Mikayla Smith were masterful in their ability to share vocally from the Great American Songbook, leaving us all mesmerized by their vocal styles. Additionally, Maddie Begin and Hadiya Stewart not only captivated audiences with their individual solos, but they were also recognized and announced as the prestigious Young Artists of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook.

TKA Associate Director of Instrumental Arts & GRAMMY Music Educator Award Recipient Mickey Smith, Jr. wowed the audience with the sharp distinctive tone of his saxophone. Together, he and Gordon, brought the house down with deeply powerful renditions of "Amazing Grace" and "We're Still Here." Overall, the Jazz Program at The King's Academy exemplified tonight that jazz is, indeed, alive and well in this community. The King's Academy is creating not just a narrative for the case of jazz and our children but is performing the soundtrack of preservation while redefining the sound of jazz itself for the next generation.

Tonight, I was able to not only hear music but to see the sound of our future. High school and college band directors should seriously consider finding out more about the innovative, instrumental instruction happening through this powerful teaching team at The King's Academy. Wes Lowe and Mickey Smith, Jr. are doing more than teaching, they are reaching new heights and helping students find their voice and discover their sound through jazz.

This year's Night of Jazz was a musical experience that was inspiring, innovative, and entertaining which never strayed far from basic jazz truths. It was nothing short of amazing. My only regret was that the night had to end.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Wes Lowe, Director of Instrumental Arts The Smith Family Conservatory of the Arts

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Wycliffe Gordon, Artist in Residence

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Wycliffe Gordon

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Wes Lowe

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Wes Lowe & Mickey Smith Jr.

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Wycliffe Gordon & Mickey Smith Jr.

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Trombone Section & Wycliffe Gordon

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
McKayla Martin

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Maddie Begin, Young Artist Award Winner The Society For The Preservation Of The Great American Songbook

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Maddie Begin

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Annie Matot

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Annie Matot

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Ashton Horne

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Alex Theodore & Maddie Begin

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Alex Donner & Mike McGann, Legends Radio

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Hadiya Stewart, Young Artist Award Winner The Society For The Preservation of the Great American Songbook

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Mikayla Smith, Alumnus Vocalist

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
The King's Academy

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Wycliffe Gordon & Wes Lowe

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble
Night Of Jazz

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble

Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble



Palm Beach Opera Celebrates Company Premiere Of FALSTAFF On March 24 At Kravis Center Photo
Palm Beach Opera Celebrates Company Premiere Of FALSTAFF On March 24 At Kravis Center
Palm Beach Opera celebrated opening night of “Falstaff” on March 24 at the Kravis Center's Cohen Pavilion, toasting to the final mainstage opera of the 2023 Season and the historic company premiere of Verdi's final opera.
AINT TOO PROUD Comes to the Arsht Center in May Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD Comes to the Arsht Center in May
AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS will make its anticipated Miami premiere at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County  from May 9 – 14, 2023.
Last OLD TOWN UNTAPPED of the Season is Set For Next Month Photo
Last OLD TOWN UNTAPPED of the Season is Set For Next Month
On Friday, May 5, 2023, Old Town Untapped closes out the season with high energy party music by Shane Duncan Band, ready to keep you dancing until you drop!
CLYDES, CABARET, and More Set For The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Mia Photo
CLYDE'S, CABARET, and More Set For The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Season
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County has announced its lineup for the 2023-2024 THEATER UP CLOSE season, created in collaboration with Zoetic Stage and City Theatre. Learn more about the full lineup here!

From This Author - Stephen Sorokoff

Stephen is also the cabaret/ music and co-theatre editor of the Times Square Chronicles. He studied at the Manhattan School of Music. Besides being a pianist, Stephen’s business career was in... (read more about this author)


Photos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors GalaPhotos: Marilyn Maye Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Legends Radio Benefactors Gala
April 7, 2023

“Direct from Carnegie Hall…..”  that oft used introduction was never more accurately applied then it was last night for Marilyn Maye as she was presented by Legends Radio at it’s Benefactors Gala Celebrating “Legendary Ladies”.
Photos: Billy Stritch Brings CY COLEMAN REVISITED to The Wick Museum ClubPhotos: Billy Stritch Brings CY COLEMAN REVISITED to The Wick Museum Club
April 2, 2023

Billy Stritch, pianist, singer/arranger/composer/entertainer and EDUCATOR extraordinaire, gave a performance at the Wick Museum Nightclub last night that will resonate in his audience’s musical memory forever. He recreated the genius of the late great composer Cy Coleman’s music and piano artistry with skills that few artists possess. Check out photos from the performance here!
Photos: Linda Purl with Billy Stritch Play Cafe CentroPhotos: Linda Purl with Billy Stritch Play Cafe Centro
March 30, 2023

If there was any doubt that Cafe Centro was a bona fide Cabaret Venue it was dispelled last night.  Billy Stritch was seated at the Cafe’s Grand Piano and Linda Purl was the songstress headlining on the cabaret stage of the South Florida restaurant. 
Photos: Marilyn Maye Prepares For Her Carnegie Hall Debut With The New York PopsPhotos: Marilyn Maye Prepares For Her Carnegie Hall Debut With The New York Pops
March 24, 2023

Sometimes you have to pinch yourself at the opportunities you are presented with.  TODAY would be one of those. Or as Marilyn Maye might sing to you, “It’s Today.”
Photos: Storm Large Plays 54 BelowPhotos: Storm Large Plays 54 Below
March 23, 2023

Storm Large has made a name for herself from tours with Pink Martini to orchestral appearances at Carnegie Hall to the television stage of 'America's Got Talent.'  But it is with her loyal and fearless band, Le Bonheur, that she grabs audiences. by the lapels and refuses to let go. 
share