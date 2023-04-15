Feature: The Sound of Our Future: The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble

A first-class experience! This was far from what an audience would expect from a high school performance. From the caliber of music to the showstopping numbers, The King's Academy Jazz Ensemble's performance of Night of Jazz was one I would expect to hear in New York City by professionals. I'll be at Birdland, "The Jazz Corner Of The World with the Birdland Big Band next week and I'll be sure to tell the pros about these young musicians and Wes Lowe the Director of Instrumental Arts at King's Academy. The sold-out audience in West Palm Beach, Florida, was treated to an inspiring evening, highlighting everything that puts the "Great" in the Great American Songbook.

The Night of Jazz show featured Artist in Residence, Wycliffe Gordon. He is truly a modern music marvel. When he's not singing or scatting, Gordon is busy making the trombone sound like a breeze to play. His artistic style and virtuosity were on full display as he exhibited his mastery of different plunger techniques, as well as his skill on the soprano trombone. In this musical journey, Gordon paid homage to the founding-father of modern-day jazz, Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, aka "Pops."

This Night of Jazz concert featured not only the brilliance of Gordon's playing but also an incredibly unique component of newly commissioned work. These innovative pieces will not only become the foundation of The King's Academy's jazz library but will also serve bands across the country. The TKA Jazz Ensemble featured these special commissioned works specific to this performance. Composed and arranged by Wycliffe Gordon and retired chief arranger for The United States Army Band ("Pershing's Own"), Mark Taylor, "Palm Beach Blues" and "Strike Up the Band" are musical tour-de-forces that showcased the power of this amazing young group. Both Gordon's and Taylor's pieces were performed with great skill and conviction by the TKA Jazz Ensemble under the direction of Wes Lowe, Director of Instrumental Arts at The King's Academy.

Alex Donner and Mike McGann Legends Radio hosts represented Dick Robinson's Society For The Preservation Of The Great American Songbook and presented the Society's Young Artist Of The Year Awards to Maddie Begin (vocalist) and Hadiya Stewart (bassist)

Even more impressive was the ages of the performers and the span of experience levels this program develops. The youngest members of the band are only in 7th grade with the oldest members being in 12th grade. All performed masterfully together with the depth and maturity of a group one would expect to be three times their ages. This special evening included TKA jazz alumni and Young Artist Award Winners who returned to take the stage as featured vocalists. Annie Matot and Mikayla Smith were masterful in their ability to share vocally from the Great American Songbook, leaving us all mesmerized by their vocal styles. Additionally, Maddie Begin and Hadiya Stewart not only captivated audiences with their individual solos, but they were also recognized and announced as the prestigious Young Artists of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of the Great American Songbook.

TKA Associate Director of Instrumental Arts & GRAMMY Music Educator Award Recipient Mickey Smith, Jr. wowed the audience with the sharp distinctive tone of his saxophone. Together, he and Gordon, brought the house down with deeply powerful renditions of "Amazing Grace" and "We're Still Here." Overall, the Jazz Program at The King's Academy exemplified tonight that jazz is, indeed, alive and well in this community. The King's Academy is creating not just a narrative for the case of jazz and our children but is performing the soundtrack of preservation while redefining the sound of jazz itself for the next generation.

Tonight, I was able to not only hear music but to see the sound of our future. High school and college band directors should seriously consider finding out more about the innovative, instrumental instruction happening through this powerful teaching team at The King's Academy. Wes Lowe and Mickey Smith, Jr. are doing more than teaching, they are reaching new heights and helping students find their voice and discover their sound through jazz.

This year's Night of Jazz was a musical experience that was inspiring, innovative, and entertaining which never strayed far from basic jazz truths. It was nothing short of amazing. My only regret was that the night had to end.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff