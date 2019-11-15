Emily Taylor Kaufman To Perform At The 5th Annual Orianne And Phil Collins 'Little Dreams Foundation' Gala

South Florida's 15 year old, singing sensation, Emily Taylor Kaufman will perform this Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the 5th Annual Orianne and Phil Collins "Little Dreams Foundation" Gala in Miami, Florida with Phil Collins, Richard Marx and the Little Dreamers



Emily was one of 10 performers handpicked by Phil Collins in June, 2015 to be a part of his Miami young performers Mentoring program. https://www.miamidesigndistrict.net/event/1754/5th-annual-little-dreams-foundation-gala/



The Orianne and Phil Collins Little Dreams Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps disadvantaged children with a passion for and talent in music, art or sports to pursue their dreams, will host its 5th annual black-tie gala. The fundraiser will consist of: performances by Little Dreamers with some of music's biggest names including Richard Marx, Tim Howar from Mike + the Mechanics, and Alex Di Leo. The evening will be co-hosted by Little Dreams Foundation co-founder and Grammy and Oscar winning singer and songwriter, Phil Collins, and Orianne Collins. It will also feature a live auction with all proceeds benefiting Little Dreamers around the world.





Emily is a member of Warner Records new singing group ACAPOP! KIDS who's first Album will be released in retail stores on Dec 13, 2019.





Acapop! KIDS was launched globally on ALL digital platforms @acapopkids! on October 18th, 2019

This is Emily's 4th year as a Youth Ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. This is a cause close to her heart, since she was diagnosed at age 9 with Diabetes in February 2014. She has produced her own "Emily and Friends Annual Concert for a Cure" to raise money for a cure and has raised over $10,000!

She is a 2 time Winner in the American Protege International Vocal Competition, Broadway Category and performed both Broadway solo's at Carnegie Hall. "Journey to the Past" and "Fly Fly Away". Her first professional show was at the age 7 in Broadway's "Annie" as Molly at Florida Children's Theater and has already been in 22 productions. She attended Broadway Kids Studio in Davie, FL from age 7-13 and trained in Dance, and Musical Theater. Some of her favorite roles were Velma in "Chicago" in Broward Center for the Performing Arts summer program and most recently, Lavender in "Matilda" at Florida Children's Theater. She is an alumni of Broadway Artists Alliance in NYC and performed in "Annie Get Your Gun" in South Florida Regional Theater.

Emily has sung the National Anthem at the Miami Marlin's Baseball Game and is thrilled and honored to sing the National Anthem at the Miami Heat Basketball game next month!

Please visit www.emilytaylorkaufman.com,





