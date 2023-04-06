Eleanor Reissa's THE LAST SURVIVOR Play Reading To Explore Post-Holocaust, Modern Jewish Life

"The Last Survivor," a play reading from the anthology by Tony Award-nominated director, playwright, and actress Eleanor Reissa, is set to take place on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Levis JCC Boca Raton and on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 2:00 pm at the Alper JCC Miami. This presentation is part of the YI Love Play Readings 2022-2023 season and promises to be a captivating exploration of Jewish life in the United States. Broadway stars Eleanor Reissa (Indecent) together with Joe Delafield, Dani Marcus, Bruce Linser, Laura Turnbull, David Kwiat and Avi Hoffman will be participating in this important reading. Each reading will be followed by a Q&A with the playwright and the actors.

"The Last Survivor" is a poignant and insightful look at the subtle and not-so-subtle effects of a post-Holocaust world on a modern American woman. The play is bound together by a unique slant toward life, death, God, and love, depicting what is humanly and inhumanly possible. It is sure to leave audiences moved, entertained and inspired.

YI Love Play Readings has a six-year history of using play readings to educate and entertain, and this year-long series is no exception. Along with the plays, the series also includes scholarly lectures that aim to highlight different aspects of Jewish life, culture, language, and history. Each play will be performed and filmed in front of a live audience in Boca Raton and Miami and made available to schools, Jewish centers, cultural partners, and online audiences around the world.

Tickets are free and donations are encouraged. To RSVP: Click on Click Here For more information about YI Love Jewish visit the organization's website at www.YILoveJewish.org, email info@yilovejewish.org or call 888-945-6835.