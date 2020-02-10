Dr. Kitty Oliver Brings An Evening Of Jazz And Multicolored Memories To Pompano Beach

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center continues the City's celebration of Black History Month with a free evening of music and storytelling with the legendary Dr. Kitty Oliver. An Evening of Jazz and Multicolored Memories features a cabaret performance of inspirational jazz vocals combined with poignant, humorous, revealing reflections from the noted singer, author, historian and race relations expert. The event takes place on Wednesday, February 12, 2019 at 8:00pm. Tickets and more information, www.ccpompano.org or call 954-545-7800.

"Dr. Kitty Oliver's insights have been featured on CNN and PBS among many other news outlets," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "It is a true honor to have her grace our stage and bring her unique talent for weaving music, story-telling and history to our community."

Dr. Oliver's innovative "Race and Change" program has a family-friendly appeal to audiences across races, ethnicities, cultures and generations. During the event, she shares personal experiences of moving from segregation to integration to multicultural diversity in the international arena. This program, presented as part of the City's celebration of Black History Month, will address race in a hopeful in healing way.

Dr. Kitty Oliver is an author, oral historian, media producer and professional singer with a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing and a Ph.D. focusing on race and ethnic communication. The native Floridian and former university professor is founder of the "Race and Change" historical archive of cross-cultural race and ethnic relations oral histories, the only one of its size and scope in the country, Her sought-after insights and research have been featured in books, public television and webcast radio productions, on CNN, and, most recently, in a standout interview for the Ron Howard Beatles documentary Eight Days a Night-The Touring Years. This in-demand artist also has a CD of original inspirational jazz music and weaves music, media and storytelling into her innovative, creative, uplifting programs on race and ethnic relations designed to bridge audiences across cultures and generations.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.





