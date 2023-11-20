Dance Now's Program I to Celebrate the Season with Performances in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties

See a world premiere, and much more.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

When fall turns to winter in Miami, even we South Floridians can miss a new chill in the air and the changing color of the leaves. Dance NOW! Miami’s Program I is timed this year to emphasize that inflection point when they showcase one of their own repertory works, Random Patterns of Falling Leaves. Performances take place Sunday, December 3 at Broward Center's Amaturo Theater, and again on Sunday, December 10 at Coral Gables Sanctuary for the Arts. These evenings also include the world premiere of Tethered and a trademark classic piece, Chronicles. Dance NOW! Miami (DNM) is one of Florida’s leading contemporary companies.

Random Patterns of Falling Leaves is a fiery and poetic work that will transport audiences to a northern landscape as the wind slowly strips the leaves off the trees in preparation for winter. Jointly choreographed by DNM’s Artistic Directors Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini, it also features striking costumes and sets by Marylin Skow and Bruce F. Brown. “We are excited to be able to bring one of our favorite, breathtaking repertory works back to South Florida audiences,” said Salterini. 
 
Tethered, choreographed by Hannah Baumgarten, is a world premiere of a contemporary ballet quartet, with music from long-time collaborator Davidson Jaconello, with Felix Rosch. The piece explores the ways in which we are all tied to each other through relationships and communities. “It’s always a pleasure to develop a new work to gift to Miami audiences for the holiday season,” said Baumgarten. Chronicles is a DNM repertory work choreographed by Diego Salterini about the perfect moments of falling in love. It was slated to be restaged in 2020 but due to the COVID pandemic, it was not.

Tickets for Broward Center on Sunday, December 3 at 6:00 pm, are $50 reserved seating, $20 for students with valid ID, and early bird special $25 for all until November 3; and for Coral Gables on Sunday, December 10 at 6:00 pm $25 general admission, $15 for students. Advance tickets and full information for all venues are available at www.dancenowmiami.org. All venues are fully wheelchair accessible, with adjacent parking available. The Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater is located at 201 SW Fifth Avenue, Fort Lauderdale; and the Sanctuary of the Arts is at 410 Andalusia Avenue, Coral Gables. To request materials in accessible format, or any disability accommodation, visit www.dancenowmiami.org or contact Dance NOW! at (305) 975-8489 and info@dancenowmiami.org.

Other Dance NOW! Miami 2023/24 season events include: November 5, Fall for Dance NOW!, Miami Beach Bandshell; February 7 & 8, Havisham!, Ancient Spanish Monastery; March 17, Program II: “Gli Altri/The Others” with Italy’s Opus Ballet, Miami Theater Center; March 24, Palm Sunday in the Garden with the South Beach Chamber Ensemble, Miami Beach Botanical Garden; May 17 & 18, Program III: “Pop” and Other Works, 5/17 Broward Center & 5/18 Aventura Arts & Cultural Center; and June 10-21, World Dance Summer Intensive, Little Haiti Cultural Complex. 




