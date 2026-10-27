DRACULA: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Open at Lake Worth Playhouse

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This Halloween, the Lake Worth Playhouse is inviting audiences to experience a classic tale of terror in an entirely different way. Dracula: A Live Radio Play takes the stage for two performances, October 30 at 7:30 PM and October 31 at 2:00 PM, bringing Bram Stoker's legendary Gothic novel to life through the captivating art of radio theatre.

Inspired by the celebrated 1938 Mercury Theatre radio adaptation, Dracula transports audiences back to a time when stories came alive through voices, music, and imagination. Presented on a stage designed to resemble a vintage radio studio, the production features dramatic performances, atmospheric music, and live Foley sound effects that create an immersive theatrical experience.

The story follows the mysterious Count Dracula as he journeys from Transylvania to England, spreading fear and terror wherever he goes. As his sinister influence grows, a determined group of individuals must confront the supernatural forces threatening their world.

Unlike traditional stage productions, Dracula: A Live Radio Play invites audiences to experience the story through the power of sound, allowing the most frightening images to unfold in their own imaginations.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 10 Hrs 04 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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