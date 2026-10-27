Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DRACULA: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Open at Lake Worth Playhouse
Dracula: A Live Radio Play takes the stage for two performances, October 30 and October 31.
This Halloween, the Lake Worth Playhouse is inviting audiences to experience a classic tale of terror in an entirely different way. Dracula: A Live Radio Play takes the stage for two performances, October 30 at 7:30 PM and October 31 at 2:00 PM, bringing Bram Stoker's legendary Gothic novel to life through the captivating art of radio theatre.
Inspired by the celebrated 1938 Mercury Theatre radio adaptation, Dracula transports audiences back to a time when stories came alive through voices, music, and imagination. Presented on a stage designed to resemble a vintage radio studio, the production features dramatic performances, atmospheric music, and live Foley sound effects that create an immersive theatrical experience.
The story follows the mysterious Count Dracula as he journeys from Transylvania to England, spreading fear and terror wherever he goes. As his sinister influence grows, a determined group of individuals must confront the supernatural forces threatening their world.
Unlike traditional stage productions, Dracula: A Live Radio Play invites audiences to experience the story through the power of sound, allowing the most frightening images to unfold in their own imaginations.
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