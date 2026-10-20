Eric Andre to Bring SUBTLE Tour to Kravis Center in August 2027

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The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that comedian and actor ERIC ANDRE returns to West Palm Beach for one night only August 12, 2027, with his Subtle tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 23 at 10 a.m. online at kravis.org and 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469.

About ERIC ANDRE:

ERIC ANDRE is a comedian, actor and creator and host of Adult Swim's hit series “The ERIC ANDRE Show,” for which he won an Emmy Award. He stars in the upcoming Netflix feature “Little Brother,” directed by Matt Spicer, and recently appeared in “Happy Gilmore 2” and Peter Farrelly's “Balls Up.” In 2023, he was featured as an expert panelist on ABC's “The Prank Panel,” alongside Johnny Knoxville and Gabourey Sidibe, and launched his first podcast “Bombing with ERIC ANDRE” as part of the iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell's Big Money Players Network. On the podcast, Andre asks his guest, usually a comedian or other type of performer, what their worst experience in front of an audience was, the worst bombing they've ever seen and the most wasted they've ever been on stage.

In 2022, Andre delivered a hilarious performance not to be missed in season two of HBO's “The Righteous Gemstones” as 'Lyle Lissons,' a megachurch pastor from Texas who befriends Danny McBride's 'Jesse Gemstone.' That same year, he also starred in an episode of the Netflix anthology series “Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities.”

In 2020, his first standup special “Legalize Everything” received critical praise when it premiered on Netflix and in 2021, he starred in the Netflix comedy “Bad Trip,” which he produced and co-wrote with his director (Kitao Sakurai) from “The ERIC ANDRE Show.” Co-starring Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish, the film was the #1 most viewed feature world-wide on the platform the first week of its release and marks a major moment in Andre's career as it takes what he's been doing with his comedy to the next level. According to Howard Stern, “I believe this is gonna win an Academy Award.” He added, “I was laughing so hard I thought my ribs might break.”

Andre recently voiced 'John Dory,' the brother of Justin Timberlake's 'Branch' in “Trolls Band Together,” as well as the demon 'Luci' on the Netflix animated series “Disenchantment” from creator Matt Groening. He also lent his voice to the animated action comedy “The Mitchells vs. The Machines,” the animated feature “Sing 2” and the hyena 'Azizi' in Disney's reimagining of “The Lion King” from director Jon Favreau.

With an already proven standup act, Andre decided to break into the world of late-night talk shows. But, of course, he brings his own flare to what is otherwise a very organized and predictable late-night routine. Unlike his counterparts, Jimmy Fallon or Conan O'Brien, Andre's unrelenting and constantly over the top humor puts some of his guests on “The ERIC ANDRE Show” into situations they never thought they would end up in. “The ERIC ANDRE Show” is a live-action-comedy television series that premiered in May 2012 on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim.

Andre was also seen on the big screen in “Rough Night” with Scarlett Johansson and Kate McKinnon. His other film credits include “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” with Andy Samberg, and The Internship with Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson.

Andre starred on FXX's “Man Seeking Woman” for three seasons from 2015 to 2017, with Jay Baruchel. He was also a series regular on ABC's “Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23.

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