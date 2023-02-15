Creative Team Behind THE FIX Reunite For SEE JANE RUN at Helmerich Theater

For the first time since it premiered at London's Donmar Warehouse in 1997, two members of the original creative team behind the cult-favorite musical The Fix have reunited for a show in Key West, Florida.

Dana P. Rowe, who wrote the music for The Fix, and Krysten Cummings, who originated the role of Tina in the original production, have come together this month at the Southernmost Point of the US to present See Jane Run, a funny and heartfelt new musical in which a trio of leading ladies plays over 20 roles.

"The last time Krysten and I saw each other in person was the recording session for the Original London Cast Recording of The Fix," said Rowe. "It's so thrilling to work with her again, twenty-five years later, on See Jane Run."

See Jane Run follows three actresses, Maribeth Graham, Krysten Cummings and Lauren Thompson, as they depict the challenges and triumphs of modern day life, from therapy and carpools to breaking up and making up, and everything in between.

Rowe's musical theater works have been performed in London's West End and worldwide. His scores for The Fix and The Witches of Eastwick, both of which were produced in London by Sir Cameron Mackintosh, received Olivier Award nominations for best new musical.

Krysten Cummings is an accomplished singer/songwriter and a seasoned musical theatre performer who has appeared in shows around the world. Most notably, Cummings originated the role of Mimi Marquez in the Toronto and London West End productions of the groundbreaking musical Rent, before landing the part on Broadway.

See Jane Run was written by Maribeth Graham, a Carbonell Award-winning actress, and Rowe, who also serves as musical director, with choreography by Kyla Piscopink. Direction is by Murphy Davis, who helped to establish the prestigious Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY, where he served as Producer and Artistic Director.

See Jane Run runs February 8-18 at The Studios of Key West's Helmerich Theater.

The Studios of Key West is one of the leading multidisciplinary arts & culture organizations in South Florida and the Florida Keys. You can find more information about its programs, including concerts, workshops, and a residency program for theater practitioners, at www.tskw.org.