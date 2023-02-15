Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Creative Team Behind THE FIX Reunite For SEE JANE RUN at Helmerich Theater

Creative Team Behind THE FIX Reunite For SEE JANE RUN at Helmerich Theater

See Jane Run runs February 8-18 at The Studios of Key West's Helmerich Theater.

Feb. 15, 2023  

For the first time since it premiered at London's Donmar Warehouse in 1997, two members of the original creative team behind the cult-favorite musical The Fix have reunited for a show in Key West, Florida.

Dana P. Rowe, who wrote the music for The Fix, and Krysten Cummings, who originated the role of Tina in the original production, have come together this month at the Southernmost Point of the US to present See Jane Run, a funny and heartfelt new musical in which a trio of leading ladies plays over 20 roles.

"The last time Krysten and I saw each other in person was the recording session for the Original London Cast Recording of The Fix," said Rowe. "It's so thrilling to work with her again, twenty-five years later, on See Jane Run."

See Jane Run follows three actresses, Maribeth Graham, Krysten Cummings and Lauren Thompson, as they depict the challenges and triumphs of modern day life, from therapy and carpools to breaking up and making up, and everything in between.

Rowe's musical theater works have been performed in London's West End and worldwide. His scores for The Fix and The Witches of Eastwick, both of which were produced in London by Sir Cameron Mackintosh, received Olivier Award nominations for best new musical.

Krysten Cummings is an accomplished singer/songwriter and a seasoned musical theatre performer who has appeared in shows around the world. Most notably, Cummings originated the role of Mimi Marquez in the Toronto and London West End productions of the groundbreaking musical Rent, before landing the part on Broadway.

See Jane Run was written by Maribeth Graham, a Carbonell Award-winning actress, and Rowe, who also serves as musical director, with choreography by Kyla Piscopink. Direction is by Murphy Davis, who helped to establish the prestigious Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY, where he served as Producer and Artistic Director.

See Jane Run runs February 8-18 at The Studios of Key West's Helmerich Theater.

The Studios of Key West is one of the leading multidisciplinary arts & culture organizations in South Florida and the Florida Keys. You can find more information about its programs, including concerts, workshops, and a residency program for theater practitioners, at www.tskw.org.




Interview: Michael Marrero & Julio Trinidad Bring New Streaming Play REPAIR to The Stu Photo
Interview: Michael Marrero & Julio Trinidad Bring New Streaming Play REPAIR to The Studios of Key West's 'StudioWorks'
Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Michael Marrero and Julio Trinidad, the creative team behind the new streaming play 'Repair' at The Studios of Key West's 'StudioWorks'.
Photos: ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Tour to Launch Tomorr Photo
Photos: ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Tour to Launch Tomorrow
Get a first look at All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new play by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, launching its tour on February 15 in Delray Beach!
Kravis Center Holds First LUNCH & LEARN Of The 30th Anniversary Season Photo
Kravis Center Holds First LUNCH & LEARN Of The 30th Anniversary Season
Guests spent the afternoon indulging in the secret lives of Queen Elizabeth's mother-in-law, Princess Alice of Battenberg, and Queen Elizabeth's only sibling, the once second-in-line to the throne, Princess Margaret, as lecturer and historian Richard René Silvin shared 'Cinderellas in Reverse: Princess Alice & Princess Margaret and Misbehavior.' More than 400 people attended the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' first ArtSmart Lunch & Learn of the 30th Anniversary season on January 23, in the Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion.
Morselife Presents The Inaugural DONALD M. EPHRAIM PALM BEACH FILM FESTIVAL Photo
Morselife Presents The Inaugural DONALD M. EPHRAIM PALM BEACH FILM FESTIVAL
The inaugural Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival presented by MorseLife kicked off last Thursday, January 26, at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach with the U.S. premiere of the comedy, 'Two Tickets to Greece,' in French with subtitles.

More Hot Stories For You


Creative Team Behind THE FIX Reunite For SEE JANE RUN at Helmerich TheaterCreative Team Behind THE FIX Reunite For SEE JANE RUN at Helmerich Theater
February 15, 2023

For the first time since it premiered at London's Donmar Warehouse in 1997, two members of the original creative team behind the cult-favorite musical The Fix have reunited for a show in Key West, Florida.
Photos: ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Tour to Launch TomorrowPhotos: ALL THINGS EQUAL: THE LIFE AND TRIALS OF RUTH BADER GINSBURG Tour to Launch Tomorrow
February 14, 2023

Get a first look at All Things Equal – The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a new play by multiple-Tony Award winning playwright Rupert Holmes, launching its tour on February 15 in Delray Beach!
Kravis Center Holds First LUNCH & LEARN Of The 30th Anniversary SeasonKravis Center Holds First LUNCH & LEARN Of The 30th Anniversary Season
February 13, 2023

Guests spent the afternoon indulging in the secret lives of Queen Elizabeth's mother-in-law, Princess Alice of Battenberg, and Queen Elizabeth's only sibling, the once second-in-line to the throne, Princess Margaret, as lecturer and historian Richard René Silvin shared 'Cinderellas in Reverse: Princess Alice & Princess Margaret and Misbehavior.' More than 400 people attended the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' first ArtSmart Lunch & Learn of the 30th Anniversary season on January 23, in the Gimelstob Ballroom in the Cohen Pavilion.
Morselife Presents The Inaugural DONALD M. EPHRAIM PALM BEACH FILM FESTIVALMorselife Presents The Inaugural DONALD M. EPHRAIM PALM BEACH FILM FESTIVAL
February 13, 2023

The inaugural Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Film Festival presented by MorseLife kicked off last Thursday, January 26, at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach with the U.S. premiere of the comedy, 'Two Tickets to Greece,' in French with subtitles.
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Congratulates Speak Creative For Winning Graphic Design USA AwardsThe Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Congratulates Speak Creative For Winning Graphic Design USA Awards
February 13, 2023

Mary Csar, executive director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), has congratulated Tennessee-based Speak Creative for winning eight Graphic Design USA Awards for website design, including one for the museum's website
share