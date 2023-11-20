Coral Springs Center For The Arts to Offer Major Ticket Discounts During Black Friday/Cyber Week Sale

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is now offering 25% discounts on ticket prices for select concerts and shows during this year's extended Black Friday/Cyber Week Sale, running from 10 am today, November 20, through 11:59 pm on Sunday, December 3. The state-of the-art performing arts facility known affectionately as “The Center” is located at 2855 Coral Springs Drive (33065).

“This is the perfect opportunity for our patrons and entertainment fans to save 25% to 50% on tickets to their favorite concerts and events, from Yacht Rock Revue to the Snow White and Seven Dwarfs Ballet,” says Meera Hammad, The Center's General Manager. “All they have to do is enter the code CYBER23 when making their online purchases at Click Here.”

Tickets to Rocky Mountain High Experience: John Denver Christmas on Friday December 8 are available at a whopping 50% discount.

The upcoming shows with 25% discounts include:

· Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Ballet, December 29

· Queen & Floyd… The Concert That Never Was, Until Now, January 6

· An Evening with Sal Valentinetti, January 20

· Yacht Rock Revue, January 26

· In the Air Tonight: Celebrating the Music of Phil Collins & Genesis, January 28

· MusicWorks presents Tonight's the Night Tribute to Rod Stewart, February 16

· MusicWorks presents Foreigner's Journey, February 17

· Mania: The ABBA TRIBUTE, February 18

· An Evening with Bobby Collins, March 15

· Gary Puckett & The Union Gap / The Grass Roots, March 28

Please Note:

These special Black Friday/Cyber Week discounts are for online ticket purchase only. Select seats only. Not valid on previously purchased tickets. Additional restrictions may apply. Call the Box Office at 954-344-5990 for more details.

“As our 2023-2024 season at the Center for the Arts is underway and growing with new and exciting shows on sale each week, we encourage our patrons to take advantage of these great discounts,” says Hammad. “While every seat in our intimate venue offers great views, our Black Friday/Cyber Week promotion provides discounts to seats not normally discounted. To stay up to date with our new events at the center, we suggest patrons go to Click Here and subscribe.”

About the Coral Springs Center for the Arts

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts (also known as THE CENTER) brings the finest in music, dance, comedy and more to the community, offering a variety of entertainment and artistic events for all ages and interests. From the best of Broadway to top comedians, jazz and pop concerts, and a diverse selection of family productions, the theater has something for every taste. It is the cultural lifeblood of the community, with approximately 200,000 people visiting the facility yearly.

In addition to the intimate 1,471-seat theater, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts houses a dramatic dance studio, a variety of meeting rooms for corporate and private events and the elegant Coral Springs Museum of Art. Along with the museum's permanent collection, every three months they offer new exhibits for the enjoyment of its patrons.

The Coral Springs Center for the Arts is truly unique in all that it offers as a cultural resource for North Broward and South Palm Beach Counties. Easily accessible from the Sample Road exits off I-95, the Florida Turnpike and the Sawgrass Expressway, the Coral Springs Center for the Arts draws audiences preferring an intimate theater experience and museum visit closer to home. For more information, please call 954-344-5990 or visit the official website at Click Here.