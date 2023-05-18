Comedian Nikki Glaser Brings 'The Good Girl Tour' To Kravis Center

Stand-up comedian, actress, podcast host, radio host and television host - Nikki Glaser does it all, and now she's taking her talents on the road with Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour, coming to the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on June 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Nikki Glaser is one of the funniest female voices in comedy today. For over a decade at clubs across the country, and as the host of three, hit podcasts, Nikki has been honing her shockingly honest, no-holds-barred style of comedy. In that time, she has also executive produced and hosted two TV shows: "Nikki & Sara Live" for MTV (a female-driven pop culture sketch comedy show) and "Not Safe with Nikki Glaser" for Comedy Central (a daring comedic show that tackled taboo sexual topics). In addition to her shows, Nikki has multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world. Nikki's past and current struggles with anorexia, depression and anxiety are fair game in both her stand-up and during in-depth interviews like "WTF" with Marc Maron and "JRE" with Joe Rogan. Glaser has become a complete open book on mic - and not just for the laughs; she's also adamant about being the voice for women that she yearned for as a young, confused, adolescent herself. You can currently find Nikki flexing her over-sharing muscle as the daily host of the podcast "You Up with Nikki Glaser: A Hit of Pod."

Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour is co-presented by the Kravis Center and Outback Presents.

Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour comes to the Kravis Center Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.75 and may be purchased online at the official Kravis Center website, Click Here, by phone at 561.832.7469 or by visiting the Kravis Center Box Office at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach during regular Box Office Hours 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.