Comedian Dale Elliott to Perform at Coral Springs Center for the Arts in September

South Florida is gearing up to experience an evening of side-splitting laughter as Jamaican comedy phenomenon Dale Elliott takes the stage at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts ( 2855 Coral Springs Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33065) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 11pm. With an uncanny ability to blend relatability and cultural humor, Dale has risen to meteoric fame both within the Caribbean diaspora and globally. His uproarious skits and infectious charm have solidified his position as a household name within the Caribbean diaspora and beyond. For tickets, please visit. Click Here

As showcased on Instagram and his Dale Elliott TV channel, Dale Elliott's comedic journey has transcended geographical boundaries, captivating the hearts of those connected to Jamaican culture and anyone who appreciates genuine, belly-aching laughter. Through his masterfully crafted sketches, Dale brings to life the quirks, traditions, and unforgettable moments of growing up in a Jamaican household.

Mimicking the distinct cadence of a Jamaican grandmother's wise yet affectionate counsel, Dale taps into universal themes of family dynamics, cultural identity, and the sheer hilarity of navigating life's eccentricities. His hilarious and relatable skits about growing up Jamaican on Instagram have transformed him into a household name within the Caribbean diaspora and well beyond its boundaries.

These experiences paved the way for "Problem Child: Bad Pickney," an energetic and playful recounting of his epic childhood escapades that guarantees non-stop laughter for audiences nationwide. Fans are in for a treat as he takes center stage in his first stand-up comedy tour, aptly titled the "Problem Child: Bad Pickney Tour."

This national tour will encompass cities including South Florida, Hartford, Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham, Houston, New Jersey, Upstate New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Baltimore, Tampa, Orlando, and Los Angeles.

Dale's charisma and viral comedic skits have amassed him an impressive 20 million monthly views on social media platforms. His standout performance as the lead in the 2020 coming-of-age film "Sprinter" further catapulted him into the spotlight, solidifying his position as one of the most promising talents of his generation. Dale continues to expand his media presence, offering his unique cultural perspective through the Dale Elliott TV podcast.

Why Dale Elliott is a Must-See:

Dale Elliot's performance promises an unforgettable evening of laughter, connecting audiences through the shared experiences of growing up Jamaican and navigating the intricacies of life. With his relatable sketches, infectious charisma, and international acclaim, Dale has become a beacon of cultural unity and comedic brilliance.

What to expect at Dale's show.

Energetic Storytelling: Dale's energetic delivery and playful recounting of child and adulthood mishaps in a Jamaican(Caribbean) household will keep the audience engaged and laughing from the very first moment.

Relatable Humor: Everyone has their share of childhood escapades, and Dale cleverly taps into those shared experiences, turning them into comedy gold that resonates with people of all ages.

Unforgettable Entertainment: The "Bad Pickney" tour promises an unforgettable night of entertainment that will leave audiences quoting lines and sharing stories long after the curtain falls.

