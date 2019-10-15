Colorful Fiber Art By Michelle Drummond Comes to The Pompano Beach Cultural Center

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center presents Works by Michelle Drummond, an installation by a Jamaican mixed media artist who creates her work by manipulating multicolored yarn and acrylic paint on canvas. This colorful exhibition will be on view in the Pompano Beach Cultural Center through December 28, 2019. For more information, www.ccpompano.org.

"Michelle's art reflects her exuberance for adventure and her cultural pride," said Phyllis Korab, Cultural Affairs Director. "Her work draws upon inspirations from various stages of her life's journey and offers both thought-provoking and whimsical insights into her personality."

A former member of the Jamaica Women's Hockey Team, Michelle represented Jamaica in international events from the age of fifteen. She accepted an academic scholarship to study at St. Lawrence University, where was a member of the field hockey team. While pursuing a degree at St. Lawrence, Michelle decided to explore fine arts as a creative outlet. After dabbling in the different mediums, she discovered that manipulating multicolored strings using glue and acrylic paint on canvas was an exciting take on expressing her creativity.

Michelle's work has evolved over the years into creative expressions that exude a mélange of her experiences living here in the United States and the exuberance of the Jamaican culture she grew up in. She creates artwork that is thought provoking, leaving viewers to their own interpretation. Michelle also creates t-shirts and totes reflecting these themes and is a resident artist at the Arts Warehouse in Delray Beach.

Monday through Friday: 10:00 am - 6:00 pm | Saturday & Sundays: CLOSED | Open during performances

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33060.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories

More Hot Stories For You