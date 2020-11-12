Club Space Miami Launches Academic Scholarship Fund To Provide Financial Aid To BIPOC and Immigrant Students

Club Space will offer the scholarship to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and undocumented or DACA status students in South Florida.

Miami dance music institution Club Space has announced the launch of The Space Scholarship Fund, an initiative created for and dedicated to underserved and underrepresented populations. Club Space will offer the scholarship to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) and undocumented or DACA status students in South Florida, in efforts to lift some of the financial burden of obtaining an education, and to actively work towards racial and social justice.

Club operators understand that education has become a privilege not afforded to everyone. "Our hope is for this fund to take our community's brightest minds to the moon and back," Club Co-owner Coloma Kaboomsky said. The Space Scholarship will be awarded yearly to qualifying individuals who have a passion for learning and sharpening their skills in the arts and hospitality industries.

This initiative is an extension of Club Space's ongoing commitment to empower and support the Miami community. With their vision to not just be a club or a venue but a center for culture that welcomes all. Club Space will also be creating a line of merchandise and directing all proceeds towards the fund.

Students can begin to submit applications starting on November 16th, 2020, on the official Club Space Scholarship site. The first scholarships will be awarded for the 2021-2022 school year.

For further information on how to contribute to the fund and help invigorate students, please visit The Space Scholarship Fund's official GoFund me page.

