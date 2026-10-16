Clay Aiken to Headline World AIDS Day Concert for CAN Community Health

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CAN Community Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit healthcare organization, announced that acclaimed recording artist, actor and advocate Clay Aiken will headline its second annual World AIDS Day Concert. Aiken will be joined by music director Seth Rudetsky, acclaimed Broadway musician, actor, author and SiriusXM Radio Broadway host. The evening will begin with a special opening performance by Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner André De Shields.

Performances will take place on Sunday, November 29, in Fort Lauderdale, and Tuesday, December 1, in Tampa.

Presented during CAN Community Health's 35th-anniversary year, the concert will unite music, advocacy and community action to honor the lives affected by HIV, remember those lost to AIDS-related illnesses and renew the collective commitment to ending the HIV epidemic.

'World AIDS Day reminds us of how far we have come and the work that remains,' said Rishi Patel, president & chief executive officer of CAN Community Health. 'For 35 years, CAN Community Health has worked to expand access to high-quality care. This concert allows us to celebrate progress, honor those whose courage built this movement, and inspire a new generation to continue advancing awareness, prevention, treatment, and hope.'

Observed annually on December 1, World AIDS Day is a global opportunity to increase awareness about HIV, challenge stigma and discrimination, encourage testing and prevention, and affirm that people living with HIV deserve access to care and the opportunity to live long, healthy lives. Advances in prevention and treatment have transformed HIV care, but education, early diagnosis and sustained engagement in treatment remain essential to ending the epidemic.

Aiken rose to national prominence through American Idol and has since built a multifaceted career spanning music, television, Broadway and public service. His appearance will bring a powerful voice and spirit of connection to two evenings dedicated to remembrance, resilience and action.

Opening the concert will be legendary stage performer André De Shields. Known for his commanding presence, artistry and enduring influence on American theater, De Shields will bring a powerful spirit of reflection and celebration to the World AIDS Day stage.

Rudetsky will guide the evening as music director, drawing upon his decades of Broadway experience and acclaimed work as a SiriusXM Broadway host, musician, actor and author. His musicianship, theatrical insight and signature energy will help create an intimate and engaging concert experience in both cities.

'Bringing together the extraordinary talents of Clay Aiken, André De Shields and Seth Rudetsky allows us to use the transformative power of the arts to advance an urgent public health message,' said Dr. Kal Gajraj, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of CAN Community Health. 'These concerts will amplify the meaning of World AIDS Day, inspire important conversations about HIV and remind every person affected by HIV that they are seen, valued and supported.'

Proceeds from the concerts will benefit the Susan Terry Foundation, which continues the legacy of CAN Community Health founder Susan Terry by supporting organizations and initiatives that improve health, advance dignity and strengthen communities. Through philanthropy and strategic partnerships, the foundation helps expand the reach of compassionate care and meaningful community-based programs.

World AIDS Day 2026 Concerts are produced in partnership with Gray Box Theater and HarmonyWaves. Tickets will be available starting October 1, 2026, at www.graybox.theater

Event Information

Fort Lauderdale Concert

Date: Sunday, November 29, 2026

Venue: Las Olas Oceanside Park, 3000 E. Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Time: 6:00 PM

Ticket Link: World AIDS Day Concert: Clay Aiken, André DeShields & Seth Rudetsky | Tampa - Armature Works - The Gathering - Tampa - Dec 1, 2026 · Showpass

Tampa Concert

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Venue: The Gathering at Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Time: 7:00 PM

Ticket Link: World AIDS Day Concert: Clay Aiken, André DeShields & Seth Rudetsky | Tampa - Armature Works - The Gathering - Tampa - Dec 1, 2026 · Showpass

For concert updates, sponsorship information and ticket announcements, visit www.cancommunityhealth.org.

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