Christine Andreas' LOVE IS GOOD to Play The Wick This Month

Christine Andreas will present her concert LOVE IS GOOD on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00pm EST at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton.

Enjoy a perfect Valentine celebration with a riveting musical journey of love and adventure that begins at The White House and eventually spans all 7 continents. Two Time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas and her Grammy Nominated husband Martin Silvestri created this Award Winning presentation of Broadway Classics and Gems of the American Songbook. An evening of music, laughter and memory that is sure to rekindle the flame in your heart and remind you that LOVE IS ... indeed ... GOOD!-

For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223052®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthewicktheatre.thundertix.com%2Fevents%2F205061?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1