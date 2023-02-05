Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christine Andreas' LOVE IS GOOD to Play The Wick This Month

The concert will be on February 18th.

Feb. 05, 2023  

Christine Andreas' LOVE IS GOOD to Play The Wick This Month Christine Andreas will present her concert LOVE IS GOOD on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00pm EST at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton.

Enjoy a perfect Valentine celebration with a riveting musical journey of love and adventure that begins at The White House and eventually spans all 7 continents. Two Time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas and her Grammy Nominated husband Martin Silvestri created this Award Winning presentation of Broadway Classics and Gems of the American Songbook. An evening of music, laughter and memory that is sure to rekindle the flame in your heart and remind you that LOVE IS ... indeed ... GOOD!-

For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223052®id=19&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthewicktheatre.thundertix.com%2Fevents%2F205061?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




Violin Virtuoso Rachel Barton Pine Plays Pompano Beach Cultural Center Photo
Violin Virtuoso Rachel Barton Pine Plays Pompano Beach Cultural Center
Pompano Beach Cultural Center welcomes international violin phenom Rachel Barton Pine in A Woman of Substance, a joyful selection of string pieces in a variety of genres.
Streaming Play SMITHTOWN Starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada & More Returns to StudioWor Photo
Streaming Play SMITHTOWN Starring Michael Urie, Ann Harada & More Returns to StudioWorks
THE STUDIOS OF KEY WEST has announced the continuation of StudioWorks, a streaming theater series that brings innovative productions to at-home audiences. The final show of the season, Smithtown, is available now.
Arts Garage Reschedules Book Signing and Discussion With Jill Switzer Photo
Arts Garage Reschedules Book Signing and Discussion With Jill Switzer
Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has announced that the innovative and diverse nonprofit organization has rescheduled a book-signing and discussion of The Contemporary Singer's Blueprint: From Amateur to Professional and Beyond written by popular cabaret star Jill Switzer.
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum & League Of Women Voters PBC To Co-Host Talk On Photo
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum & League Of Women Voters PBC To Co-Host Talk On Suffrage Era Postcards, March 1
The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) has announced that it is co-hosting the upcoming Town Hall Talk “Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards” with the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County (LWVPBC).

Live and Local Concert Series Returns To Pompano BeachLive and Local Concert Series Returns To Pompano Beach
February 2, 2023

Pompano Beach Arts will expand the South Florida musical landscape by providing a stage for the area's best performers, in all genres, including rock & roll, hip-hop, gospel, reggae, blues, classic pop, jazz and more!
