Carbonell Awards Adds Two New Members to Board of Directors

NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. Sign Up

Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, revealed two new members to the nonprofit organization's Board of Directors:

Jacob Aronin

As Director of Education for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Jacob Aronin oversees a comprehensive portfolio of arts education initiatives serving learners of all ages, including the nation's largest free arts-in-education program. In partnership with Broward County Public Schools, the Broward Center's award-winning Student Enrichment Through the Arts (SEAS) program provides more than 100,000 free student matinee tickets each year and has served more than 3.8 million students since its inception. Aronin leads the Center's expansive education programs connecting students, educators and families with transformative arts experiences through workshops, master classes and performing arts instruction for children, teens and adults. Before joining the Broward Center in 2022, Aronin spent more than two decades with Broward County Public Schools, as a drama and English language arts teacher before being appointed Gifted Education Coordinator for the district. A native of New York, his diverse background also includes work as a theatre educator, college administrator, talent agent, casting assistant, actor, playwright and television writer. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre and a Master of Arts in Educational Theatre from Adelphi University.

Alexa Kuve

The recipient of last year's Ruth Foreman Award, Alexa Kuve is the founder, executive producer and artistic director of Arca Images, a nonprofit artistic production organization based in Miami since 2001. Under her visionary leadership, Arca Images has produced more than 100 theatrical works, including world premieres by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz and other internationally acclaimed artists. The company's productions have been staged in Spain, France, and Mexico, showcasing its global reach and cultural impact. As an actress, her television career includes performances in well-known productions for networks such as Telemundo, and she has delivered powerful performances on stage in celebrated plays by authors such as Ionesco, Lorca, and more. Kuve holds a Master's in Spanish, is a Doctoral Candidate in Philology, and serves as an Adjunct Professor at Florida International University, inspiring future generations of artists and scholars.

With these additions the current Carbonell Board of Directors includes:

Broward

Jacob Aronin (Broward Center for the Performing Arts)

Terry Colli (retired diplomat & Board secretary)

Don Walters, P.A. (attorney & Board treasurer)

Zaylin Yates (Broward County Cultural Division & Brévo Theatre)

Miami-Dade

Dale Edwards (Arsht Center for the Performing Arts)

Ricardo Gonzalez III (Carbonell Sculptures)

Alexa Kuve (Arca Images)

Javier Siut (South Florida Cultural Consortium & Board VP)

Palm Beach County

Debbie Calabria (Cultural Council for Palm Beach County)

Bill Nix (retired Cultural Council VP of Marketing & Gov't Affairs)

Bernie Pino (Kravis Center for the Performing Arts)

Gary Schweikhart (PR-BS & Board President)

Avery Sommers (Broadway, cabaret, movie & TV star)

Ellen Wedner (retired theater & film festival producer)

The 49th annual Carbonell Awards Ceremony will be held on Monday, November 16, 2026, at FAU's University Theatre in Boca Raton, at which honors will be presented in 20 competitive categories, along with up to nine Special Awards including the previously announced George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts to Stuart Meltzer, the founding artistic director of Zoetic Stage.

Hundreds of actors, musicians, performers, writers, directors, back-stage technicians, producers, reviewers, designers, specialty artists, and diehard theater fans are expected to attend this year's Carbonell Awards, a glittery, entertainment-packed event that is South Florida's version of Broadway's Tony Awards. The event is being produced and directed by Andrew Kato, Producing Artistic Director/Chief Executive of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, with the award-winning Caryl Fantel serving as Music Director and Eloisa M. Ferrer as Coordinating Producer. Tickets for the ceremony and after party are only $45 and will go on public sale in mid-October.

Don't Miss a Miami Metro News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming