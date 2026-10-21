Carbonell Awards Adds Attorney Lawren A. Zann to Board

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The Carbonell Awards, South Florida's Theatre & Arts Honors, has named Lawren A. Zann as a new member of the nonprofit organization's Board of Directors.

Lawren A. Zann

A partner at the national full-service law form Greenspoon Marder LLP, Lawren A. Zann concentrates his practice in the areas of complex commercial and civil litigation and has frequently defended nationwide class action claims arising under various consumer protection statutes. Prior to joining the firm, he worked as a supervising Assistant State Attorney in Broward County. He earned a B.A. from George Washington University in 2003 and a J.S. from the University of Miami School of Law in 2007. As a proud father of a budding thespian fascinated by the stage, Zann has developed a passion and appreciation in performing arts in general and theatre in particular.

Zann is the sixth addition this year to the 14-member Carbonell Board of Directors that now includes:

Broward County

Jacob Aronin (Broward Center for the Performing Arts)

Terry Colli (retired diplomat & Board secretary)

Don Walters, P.A. (attorney & Board treasurer)

Zaylin Yates (Broward County Cultural Division & Brévo Theatre)

Lawren A. Zann (attorney)

Miami-Dade

Dale Edwards (Arsht Center for the Performing Arts)

Ricardo Gonzalez III (Carbonell Sculptures)

Alexa Kuve (Arca Images)

Javier Siut (South Florida Cultural Consortium & Board VP)

Palm Beach County

Debbie Calabria (Cultural Council for Palm Beach County)

Bill Nix (retired Cultural Council VP of Marketing & Gov't Affairs)

Gary Schweikhart (PR-BS & Board President)

Avery Sommers (Broadway, cabaret, movie & TV star)

Ellen Wedner (retired theater & film festival producer)

The 49th annual Carbonell Awards Ceremony will be held on Monday, November 16, 2026, at FAU's University Theatre in Boca Raton, at which honors will be presented in 20 competitive categories, along nine Special Awards including the previously announced George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Arts to Stuart Meltzer, the founding artistic director of Zoetic Stage.

Hundreds of actors, musicians, performers, writers, directors, back-stage technicians, producers, reviewers, designers, specialty artists, and diehard theater fans are expected to attend this year's Carbonell Awards, a glittery, entertainment-packed event that is South Florida's version of Broadway's Tony Awards. The event is being produced and directed by Andrew Kato, Producing Artistic Director/Chief Executive of the Maltz Jupiter Theatre, with Eloisa M. Ferrer serving as Producer and Caryl Fantel as Music Director. Tickets for the ceremony and after party are $45 and are available for purchase.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 14 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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