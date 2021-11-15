Broward Center Presents Free Virtual DIY Lava Lamp Event For Neurodiverse Community

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts announces a new free interactive virtual event for the neurodiverse community, families and friends to enjoy from the comfort of their homes on Saturday, November 20 at 11 a.m.

Aruna Ragir, STEM Outreach Manager at the Museum of Discovery & Science, will lead everyone through an exciting and engaging art and science project as they design their own lava lamp. No experience is necessary as she leads everyone step-by-step in a fun morning of art and science among friends.

The list of supplies for the project and the link to join the free event are available in the calendar of events on the Broward Center's website at BrowardCenter.org.

This free virtual event for the neuro diverse community via Zoom is funded by the Taft Foundation with special thanks to UM-NSU CARD for their continued in-kind support.